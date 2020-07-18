Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska honors volunteers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is celebrating its outstanding volunteers with special awards that recognize those who go above and beyond to make a difference for the organization and for girls.

Girl Scout volunteers are out in Nebraska’s communities delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience and directly impacting girls’ lives. They devote their time and talents to mentor Girl Scouts who are developing courage, confidence and character, and who are making the world a better place.

This year the annual Girl Scout Volunteer Awards Ceremonies normally held across the state had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Girl Scout volunteers are so creative and resilient. Even now, during a global pandemic, they are finding ways to connect with and support girls,” said Fran Marshall, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska. “We are really proud of the volunteers who return each year to support our girls, and so thankful for all they do to make a difference in the lives of girls.”

The annual awards recognize volunteers for their meaningful and inspiring contributions to the girls they serve.

The following area volunteers received awards: