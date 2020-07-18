Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska honors volunteers

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is celebrating its outstanding volunteers with special awards that recognize those who go above and beyond to make a difference for the organization and for girls.
Girl Scout volunteers are out in Nebraska’s communities delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience and directly impacting girls’ lives. They devote their time and talents to mentor Girl Scouts who are developing courage, confidence and character, and who are making the world a better place.
This year the annual Girl Scout Volunteer Awards Ceremonies normally held across the state had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Girl Scout volunteers are so creative and resilient. Even now, during a global pandemic, they are finding ways to connect with and support girls,” said Fran Marshall, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska. “We are really proud of the volunteers who return each year to support our girls, and so thankful for all they do to make a difference in the lives of girls.”
The annual awards recognize volunteers for their meaningful and inspiring contributions to the girls they serve.
The following area volunteers received awards:
Arlington: Chelsea Lambert – Volunteer of Excellence; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Blair Ward – Community Benefactor.
Fremont: Izaak Walton League – Community Benefactor; Keene Memorial Library – Community Benefactor; Salem Lutheran Church – Community Benefactor; Tabetha Hughson – Volunteer of Excellence.
Wahoo: Sun Mart – Community Benefactor; Wahoo Fire & Rescue – Community Benefactor; Tobi Hill – Helpful Adult.
West Point: Vicki Furchert – Appreciation Pin.
Yutan: Tracy Voegeli – Community Benefactor; Melanie Climer-Wilson – Volunteer of Excellence.
The Helpful Adult Award recognizes volunteers who have contributed outstanding service while partnering directly with girls in a troop.
The Volunteer of Excellence Award recognizes individuals who have contributed outstanding service while partnering directly with girls or adult members.
Appreciation Pins recognize an individual’s exemplary service, which has had measurable impact on at least one geographic area of service.
To learn more about girl Scouts, visit GirlScoutsNebraska.org.
