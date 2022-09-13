Girl Scouts to take part in World Cleanup Day

September 17, 2022, is World Cleanup Day, and Girl Scouts across the state of Nebraska are taking the pledge to make the world a better place and clean up litter at numerous public areas in their communities.

In collaboration with the international civic movement of the same name organized by Let’s Do It World (LDIW), pledges have extended beyond Girl Scouts and Nebraska. There are currently 3,279 pledges from 28 different states, Puerto Rico, Taiwan, and Germany.

This is Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska’s third year taking part in this world-wide movement. In 2021, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska had a total of 2,200 pledges from around the world and collected 743 bags of trash.

Although the official date is September 17, participation is welcomed anytime during the month. To find out more and take the pledge with Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, visit https://bit.ly/GSSNWCD2022.