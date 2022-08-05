Girls demonstratte skill at showing chickens

Zoey Gathman holds a chicken the way most teens hold a cell phone.

Or maybe even a little more gently.

On Wednesday, the 15-year-old was holding her chicken while talking to a judge at the 2022 Dodge County Fair in Scribner. Several 4-H’ers showed their abilities at handling and talking about birds during the poultry show at the fair.

Formerly of Omaha, Zoey and her family moved to a Scribner farm about four years ago.

Now, the former city girl wants to become an ag teacher.

Zoey’s affinity for rural life began years ago when her family — which includes parents Deb and Josh and brother Trace — visited her grandpa, Steve Gathman, who lives on a farm.

“We’d go to the farm and see the animals he has,” Zoey said.

A couple months ago, Zoey’s mom brought home a Serama Cockerel.

“I’ve never seen a chicken that small,” said Zoey, who named the young rooster, Peanut.

Zoey hadn’t planned on showing Peanut at the fair — at first.

“But I figured he was a new breed, so I’d learn more about him,” she said.

Originally from Malaysia, Serama Cockerel hens can lay between 200 and 250 eggs a year, Zoey said.

The bird is considered by many to be the smallest breed of chicken in the world.

Peanut weighs under 19 ounces.

“He’s really small,” Zoey said.

Yet even a little chicken can be mighty.

Zoey said these birds are known as being fearless warriors, because of their upright posture and the way they look.

Yet Peanut wasn’t ferocious when he met Zoey.

“He was very friendly,” she said. “He didn’t act scared of me. He just let me pick him up.”

She wrote and memorized a speech about the little black rooster, but only began — on the day of the show — practicing how she’d have him stand for the judge.

Zoey explained that she’s been very busy with softball and the 4-H Horse Show.

She is an outfielder on the Logan View Raiders softball team. She showed her quarter horse, Ozzie, in the recent horse show.

Her quick work with Peanut paid off in the poultry show, however.

“I thought he did amazing,” Zoey said. “He was a very good boy.”

Zoey showed more chickens and two geese and won the reserve champion title in senior showmanship in the poultry show.

She hopes to show Peanut next year and enjoys being at the fair.

“I like seeing all the animals that are here,” Zoey said. “I’ve always loved animals.”

For about 10 years, Zoey wanted to become a veterinarian.

Zoey more recently has decided she’d like to teach agriculture.

“I want to be an ag teacher, because it was something I never got to experience or be taught as a kid,” Zoey said. “I want to teach others about agriculture so that they might be able to find a passion in it like I did.”

Like Zoey, Gretta Stanley-Van Briggle showed her ability to handle a chicken at the show, too

And the 9-year-old Fremont girl has experience, as well.

Gretta has been showing her chicken named, Brownie, for a while now.

“I’ve been showing her for all of my life,” Gretta said. “Well, basically all my life, most of it.”

Gretta has showed Brownie at the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department’s Citywide Pet Show.

In 2019, pet show judges saw how Brownie could balance herself atop the child’s cowboy hat. This year, Gretta and Brownie both wore cowboy hats and handkerchiefs as scarves for the pet show.

Gretta didn’t balance Brownie, an Old English Game Bantam hen, on her hat at the fair.

Instead, Gretta gently held Brownie while talking to poultry show judge Diana Dahir of Minden, Iowa.

Gretta told Dahir what type of food Brownie eats along with other facts.

The child also memorized a speech about her chicken.

“It’s not fun memorizing it, but it’s fun telling it to the judge,” Gretta said.

Gretta, who showed more chickens, won reserve junior champion in showmanship in the poultry show.

In the future, Gretta wants to be a veterinarian and already comes from a family with a history of medicine and of showing animals.

Her mom, Dr. Kylee Stanley, is an internal medicine specialist with Methodist Fremont Health.

Kylee Stanley showed chickens and rabbits when she was in 4-H, said Gretta’s grandmother, Georgia Stanley.

Gretta’s dad, Dr. Brett Van Briggle, a cardiologist, showed pigs.

The fair in Scribner continues today with more animal shows, entertainment, exhibits and food.

And in the midst of it all are kids with big dreams about helping people and the animals they love.