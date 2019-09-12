High school girls in 10th through 12th grades with an interest in science, medicine or engineering are invited to apply for the Perry Outreach Program to be held Nov. 9 at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. The event is co-sponsored by the University of Nebraska Medical Center Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation.
The Perry Outreach Program is a free, one-day, hands-on experience for female high school students interested in pursuing careers in medicine and engineering. Participants will hear from women leaders and participate in simulated orthopaedic surgeries and biomechanical experiments.
The application, due Oct. 9, and more information, is available at http://perryinitiative.org/programs/student-online-application.
Founded in 2009, the Perry Initiative was named in honor of Jacquelin Perry, M.D., one of the first female orthopaedic surgeons in the U.S. This is the sixth year UNMC has been involved with the Perry Outreach Program, which partners with medical centers and universities to hold events nationwide each year.
For more information, contact Dayne Urbanovsky at 402-559-5609 or dayne.urbanovsky@unmc.edu.