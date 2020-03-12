Glad to be back in the Good Life

I am terrible at introductions, so I’ll cut it down to the basics—my name is Randy Speer and I am the new sports editor for the Fremont Tribune, a role that I am excited to take on.

My college baseball coach told me once he believed in playing players when a road trip took them back to their home state.

His theory postulated that playing in your home state gave your bat a little extra pop and put a few more miles per hour behind your fastball.

While that theory didn’t help my collegiate baseball career that included just one appearance—which happened to be at Peru State—it was on my mind as I drove back to the state I was born and raised in after accepting the role of sports editor.

There is something different about being back in the state you grew up in—the sun seems to shine a little brighter, the roads are all familiar and there is Dorothy Lynch on the grocery store shelves.

When the chance arose to come back to Nebraska, I knew it was too good of an opportunity to miss out on and I am eager to get into covering the area.