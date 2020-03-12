Glad to be back in the Good Life

I am terrible at introductions, so I’ll cut it down to the basics—my name is Randy Speer and I am the new sports editor for the Fremont Tribune, a role that I am excited to take on.
My college baseball coach told me once he believed in playing players when a road trip took them back to their home state.
His theory postulated that playing in your home state gave your bat a little extra pop and put a few more miles per hour behind your fastball.
While that theory didn’t help my collegiate baseball career that included just one appearance—which happened to be at Peru State—it was on my mind as I drove back to the state I was born and raised in after accepting the role of sports editor.
There is something different about being back in the state you grew up in—the sun seems to shine a little brighter, the roads are all familiar and there is Dorothy Lynch on the grocery store shelves.
When the chance arose to come back to Nebraska, I knew it was too good of an opportunity to miss out on and I am eager to get into covering the area.
I spent the last seven years away from the Good Life, going to college at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas before working the last three years as the sports editor of the Warrensburg Daily Star-Journal in Warrensburg, Missouri after growing up in Omaha.
While my time in the Show-Me state was one I’ll never forget which included covering two national championships, I am excited to experience the sports scene in Fremont from the prep ranks to Midland University and everything in between.
I hope to begin making the rounds to all the local spring sports squads as soon as COVID-19 blows through and teams return to action. If you see me out at a game, make sure to stop by and say hello. Getting to know the community I serve is one of the best parts of being a sports journalist.
If you have a score, a story idea or any kind of feedback tweet me at @RandySpeer_FT, send me a direct message on Twitter or email me at RSpeer@fremonttribune.com.