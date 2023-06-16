It was a simple misunderstanding.

I hadn’t been dating my high school boyfriend very long when I was invited to his oldest sister’s wedding and reception. I didn’t know his sister or her future husband, but I was excited to go.

The church wedding was nice and so was the reception, which took place in a decorated school gym.

My boyfriend’s dad was French Canadian and his mom was English. Since serving wine at events, even to teens, was culturally accepted among my boyfriend’s relatives, I was given a small glass of white wine when I entered the reception.

I didn’t like wine, but I didn’t want to be rude so I carried the glass around.

Finally, I got tired of carrying it so I asked a nice, older man in a light green suit if I could exchange my full glass for his empty one.

He readily agreed.

I was happily carrying my empty glass, when one of my boyfriend’s other sisters spotted me. Before I could say anything, she promptly put another glass of wine in my hand.

Not wanting to waste the wine, I returned to the man in the green suit, who agreed to trade his now-empty glass for my full one.

I tried walking around with an empty glass — or even no glass at all — but every time my boyfriend’s sibling caught me empty-handed, she’d push another glass in my direction.

After making about three glass swaps with the green-suited guy, he told me to get him some red wine. So I think I got him some of that, too.

By then, I was starting to put a few miles on the clunky, white shoes I’d worn to the wedding.

I was walking across a slightly uneven place on the varnished wooden gym floor, when I tripped a little.

My boyfriend’s sister was at my side in a flash.

“Oh you’ve got to sit down,” she said. “You’ve had too much to drink!”

I was dumbfounded.

While I can’t vouch for the man in the green suit, I was stone sober.

I hadn’t had a drop of wine to drink all afternoon, but I obediently sat on a metal folding chair at the reception just like my boyfriend’s sister told me to do.

Where was my boyfriend throughout all this?

Funny thing, I can’t quite remember. I think he was decorating the bride and groom’s car.

Whatever the case, I have many good memories of my high school boyfriend and his family – not the least of which was the wedding reception.

And it reminds me of another wedding we read about in the Bible.

This wedding was in a place called Cana. Jesus, his disciples and his mother, Mary, are at the happy event.

Then the wine runs out.

No big deal, right?

Well, apparently it was during ancient times when weddings could last five to seven days. Wine was a sign of blessing and running out didn’t look good.

When the wine runs out, Mary tells her son.

“Woman, why do you involve me?” Jesus replies. “My hour has not yet come.”

What did Jesus mean?

Did he think it wasn’t the time for his ministry to become public?

And what did Mary know about her son to make her think he could do something extraordinary?

Mary isn’t deterred by her son’s comment or hesitation.

She just gives the servants some instructions:

“Do whatever he tells you.”

At the wedding, there are six stone water jars for the Jewish rites of purification, each of which will hold 20 or 30 gallons.

Pastor and author Max Lucado talks about these big jars in his wonderful book, “You Are Never Alone: Trust in the Miracle of God’s Presence and Power.”

Max says these jars would have created enough for 756 bottles of wine.

Jesus tells the servants to fill the jars with water.

So they fill them to the brim.

“Now draw some out and take it to the master of the feast,” Jesus says.

So they do.

The master of the feast tastes the water, which now is wine.

Can you imagine the looks on the servants’ faces as the master of the feast takes a sip?

This guy doesn’t know where the wine came from, but the servants know.

He calls to the bridegroom.

“Everyone serves the good wine first, and when people have drunk freely, then the poor wine. But you have kept the good wine until now,” he says.

Such words must have made the day seem even sweeter to the groom.

The Bible says this was the first of the signs Jesus did at Cana and it was the first time he revealed his glory. The Scriptures then add:

“And his disciples believed him.”

Of all the miracles Jesus could have done, why did his first involve a wedding miscue? And what can we learn from it?

For one, I think it shows Jesus is available to help supply our needs — and even some of our wants — if they’re in the Lord’s will.

And while other people may have been sweating out the wine shortage, Mary knew where to go for help.

I also love how Max points out that Christ’s miracle didn’t just result in lots of wine, but in an abundance of good wine.

Max is funny when he says Jesus could have made cooking wine or convenience store wine or something you’d sip with pizza.

But that wasn’t enough for Jesus.

Max therefore draws the conclusion: “Something powerful happens when we present our needs to him and trust him to do what is right; he is “able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we think or ask.” (Ephesians 3:20).

The pastor then encourages us to make our specific requests, trusting our Lord “to do, not what you want, but what is best.”

Oh boy. I think that can be tough when we think we know what’s best for us.

Yet throughout the years, I’ve learned — more and more — to trust the God who sees the future that I do not. I truly believe he has my best interest at heart.

I never told my old boyfriend’s sister about my wine glass-swapping experience. I don’t know what happened to the guy in the green suit.

But while I’m sure the wine at that wedding was probably tasty to those who liked wine, I’ll bet it couldn’t compare to what Jesus made some 2,000 years ago.