Editor’s Note: Tammy Real-McKeighan has been gone this week. This is one of her previous columns, which has been updated.

Einar Carlson felt the jolt when the Titanic hit an iceberg.

A passenger in the luxury liner’s third-class section, the young Swede and his friend were in their cabin in the lower decks. Reaching the top deck, they noticed the distinctive odor of the ice. An eerie feeling washed over Carlson when he saw that ice on the deck.

He knew the great ship was in trouble.

More than 100 years have passed since the sinking of a ship — said to be unsinkable.

And many years have passed since I wrote a story about Einar via his daughter, the late Rose Ann Jensen of Fremont.

Einar (Karlsson) Carlson, who was born in the coastal city of Oskarshamm, grew up around boats and ships.

He knew that none were unsinkable.

Einar served in the Swedish Army, becoming a corporal before his discharge. His daughter believes her dad’s army training, along with his resourcefulness and athletic ability, probably served him well aboard the Titanic.

By 1912, Einar had the “U.S.A.” fever and wanted to go overseas.

So he and his buddy were set to sail on the SS Adriatic, but were booked on the Titanic after a coal strike. Then 21, Einar had an inquisitive nature which prompted him to explore the vessel — something that later proved helpful.

Shortly before midnight on April 14, the huge ship hit the iceberg. Einar’s explorations paid off; he and his pal found their way to the lifeboats. When he saw the partially filled boats, Einar realized other passengers believed the ship couldn’t sink.

As a lifeboat was lowered, Einar and his friend leaped to the ropes that held the small vessel and quickly descended them. The slide was a long one, tearing skin from their hands. They had rope burns on their legs and their shoes were nearly torn from their feet.

They landed in the boat just as it hit the water. Website accounts list Einar as being in Lifeboat 13, which narrowly escaped out from under Lifeboat 15 during its launch. Einar later told how the lifeboats hurried away from the Titanic so they wouldn’t be drawn down in its final plunge.

He watched as the opulent ship sank and saw great flashes of light, much like Fourth of July fireworks.

Those early morning hours of April 15 haunted Einar for the rest of his life. Each April, he had nightmares that left him screaming before he awoke in a cold sweat. After he married, he’d sleep in a barn that month to avoid frightening his children by the screams.

Einar eventually made it to the U.S. He worked in a typewriter factory and later for a farmer. Einar wasted no time learning English, something he believed would have helped him on the Titanic.

Rose Ann’s dad would cheat death more than once — including while in the U.S. Army during World War I. At one point, he and other soldiers were caught without their gas masks during a chemical attack — which left Einar with a permanent tremor in his hands.

He married Rose Ann’s mother in 1922. They had four children, including Rose Ann, born in 1935. Einar was 67 when he died of a massive heart attack on April 12, 1958.

He was buried on April 15, 1958 — exactly 46 years after the Titanic sank.

Awhile back, I was thinking about Rose Ann and her dad and the Titanic — when a thought struck me:

You don’t have to be on a ship to have a Titanic experience.

Please don’t misunderstand me. I don’t want to minimize what the survivors, victims and their families went through.

Not at all.

But I think many of us have had some Titanic experiences — huge, sometimes horrifying, losses.

We know what it is to feel like our ship is going down. We’re facing the darkness and some icy waters.

And where’s our lifeboat?

May I suggest to you that God is our lifeboat?

When everything around us seems bleak and hopeless, God is the one who can carry us across those cold waters to a better, warmer, safer place.

I can tell you from experience that God has been my lifeboat — in the dimly lighted room of an intensive care unit as I said goodbye to my beloved husband, Chuck, and in the misty, cold fog as I stood at his grave.

And in all the days thereafter.

God is the ship that doesn’t sink, that isn’t smashed against the rocks and that doesn’t wear with age.

He is a strong vessel, as timeless as eternity, with unmatched faithfulness.

He is our refuge and strength, the one who comes to our rescue — and the one who, someday, will carry us safely to a better shore.

He is the ultimate lifeboat.