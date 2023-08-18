My buddy, Martha Hartman, and I were taking a walk in her neighborhood when we came across a nice couple.

They were out with their three dogs, one of whom is a Burmese Mountain Dog.

I asked about the animal, which had the beautiful black and brown markings, but looked small for the breed.

“She was the runt of the litter,” the man said, flashing a big smile.

They even picked the dog, because she was the runt.

Nothing touches my heart quite like an underdog or an overcomer and I was reminded of the true-life story of a young man, who was told he was too small to play high school football.

His name is Bo Eason.

After getting the discouraging news, Bo went home and told his father, Charles, who asked a simple question: “Did they measure the size of your heart?”

Charles, a rancher, then told his son a story. He said nothing’s more valuable to a rancher than his ranch dog. When a litter of puppies is born, the rancher finds the smallest one. The runt must work harder than its brothers and sisters to survive. When the puppies are old enough to be given away, the rancher keeps the runt, because he knows it has the biggest heart and will be the best at herding the livestock.

Bo took the story to heart and determined he wanted to be the best safety in the National Football League. Bo worked incredibly hard, overcoming the odds. His body finally caught up with his dream and he grew in height and stature. In the 1984 NFL draft, Bo went to the Houston Oilers and played for them for four seasons. He later became an actor, playwright, author and motivational speaker.

Bo’s not the first guy to be told he was too small or otherwise didn’t have what it took to do a job.

Centuries before Bo ever stepped on a football field, a young man, named David, set foot on a battlefield.

David was nobody’s first round draft pick.

In fact, he almost didn’t get picked for anything.

David’s story begins in the Bible in the book of 1 Samuel, chapter 16.

At this point, God has rejected a man named, Saul, who’s already begun messing up as king of Israel. So God tells the prophet, Samuel, to go to the house of a man named, Jesse, because the Lord has picked one of his sons to be the next king.

God wants Samuel to anoint the young man.

When Samuel sees Jesse’s oldest son, Eliab, he figures this surely must be Israel’s next leader.

Eliab was probably tall and handsome, but God has specific instructions for Samuel.

“Don’t judge by his appearance or height, for I have rejected him,” God says. “The Lord does not look at the things people look at. People look at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.”

Seven of Jesse’s sons pass before the prophet. Finally, Samuel asks: “Are these all the sons you have?”

“There’s still the youngest, but he’s out in the fields tending the sheep,” Jesse replies.

“Send for him at once,” Samuel says.

David comes in. He’s a handsome guy.

“This is the one,” the Lord says. “Anoint him.”

So Samuel anoints David with oil and the Spirit of the Lord comes powerfully on him from that day on.

Sometime later, the Philistines muster their army for battle against the Israelites.

The Philistines and the Israelites face each other on opposite hills with only a valley between them.

That’s when Goliath of Gath, a Philistine warrior — who is more than 9 feet tall — gets right in the middle of things. With a bronze coat of armor that weighs 125 pounds, this guy is definitely a heavyweight contender. Like an offensive lineman, he’s the biggest player on the field.

For days, he shouts a challenge to the Israelites.

“Choose one man to come down here and fight me. If he kills me, then we will be your slaves. But if I kill him, you will be our slaves,” Goliath says.

It’s a fight Goliath figures he can’t lose.

The Israelites are terrified.

Meanwhile, Jesse sends David to the battle site with bread for his brothers and cheese for their captain.

When David arrives, he hears Goliath’s shout. He learns King Saul has offered a reward to anyone who kills Goliath. The winning warrior’s family will be exempt from paying taxes and he’ll get to marry one of the king’s daughters.

Sounds like a good deal for a young man, but Eliab is angry when he hears his little brother talking to the other soldiers.

Eliab peppers David with fiery questions: “Why have you come here? With whom did you leave those few sheep in the wilderness?”

Next comes the torpedo blast: “I know how conceited you are and how wicked your heart is,” Eliab tells David. “You only came down to watch the battle.”

Not exactly warm, brotherly encouragement.

David doesn’t get much encouragement from King Saul either.

When David says he’s willing to fight Goliath, Saul tells him that he’s only a young man and the giant has been a warrior from his youth.

I’ll bet David looked like the runt of the litter to Saul.

But like Bo’s first naysayers, Saul wasn’t measuring the size of David’s heart.

Here’s when David pulls out his resume and stresses his faith in God.

David says whenever a lion or bear carried off a sheep from the flock, he’d hit the predator and rescue the sheep. When the bigger animal turned on David, he’d grab it by its hair and kill it.

“The Lord who delivered me from the paw of the lion and the paw of the bear will deliver me from the hand of this Philistine,” David says.

Saul lets David go out to the battlefield.

If you know the rest of the story, you know David killed the wicked Goliath and – many years later – became king of Israel.

Did David become a motivational speaker like Bo?

Well, I dunno. But David did write some of the most beautiful songs, which we know as Psalms in the Bible.

What’s more, I’d like to think that even if nobody else ever measured the size of David’s heart, God did.

God knows you don’t have to be a big person to have a big heart and he has such good plans for those who love him.

Still today, I believe God weaves dreams, hopes and even courage into the fabric of our hearts. He guides us and wants us to trust him.

And I believe God has a special place in his heart for the runts of the litter.