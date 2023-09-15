Staff Sergeant Reckless had a voracious appetite.

She gulped down scrambled eggs and beer, Coca Cola, bacon, peanut butter sandwiches, chocolate bars and even $30 worth of poker chips.

Hardly proper behavior for an officer.

But more than her eating habits, this officer was known for her incredible battlefield bravery. She carried supplies and ammunition in numerous combat actions during the Korean War. She evacuated the wounded.

Such actions would have been noteworthy for any soldier, but Reckless was in a class by herself.

That’s because Reckless was a horse.

Actually, she was a warhorse.

In 1952, a U.S. Marine bought Reckless for $250 from a Korean stable boy, whose sister had stepped on a landmine and needed a prosthesis.

The Marines trained Reckless to tote the 6-foot-long recoilless rifle, which weighed more than 100 pounds and previously required three or four men to carry it.

Besides the gun, Reckless carried nine, 24-pound shells. The Marines taught her survival skills such as how to not become entangled in barbed wire and to lie down under fire. She learned to run for the bunker when she heard the cry, “incoming.”

The chestnut-colored mare was known for her gentle disposition and the rapport she had with troops, sometimes sleeping inside their tents.

Her greatest accomplishment came during what was called the Battle for Outpost Vegas in 1953. History records that she made more than 50 trips — most of them by herself — in a single day across rice paddies and up steep mountain trails to the frontlines and back. She carried four to eight, 24-pound shells on each trip, covering more than 35 miles that day.

The battle lasted three days. She was wounded twice, one time when hit by shrapnel above her left eye and another time on her left flank.

For her battlefield accomplishments, she was promoted to corporal. She later was promoted to staff sergeant. She was awarded several medals, including two purple hearts.

Reckless came to the United States in 1954 and at a Marine Corps ball, it’s said she ate both cake and the flower decorations. She produced four foals, three of whom lived: Fearless, Dauntless and Chesty.

Sgt. Reckless was believed to be 19 or 20 years old when she died in 1968.

Why remember the story of a horse?

Maybe because when I heard about Reckless, I was inspired by her bravery under fire, selflessness and loyalty to the Marines.

She reminds me of when Christ said: “Greater love hath no man than this, than a man lay down his life for his friends.”

Reckless was trained to maneuver under enemy fire. But I’d think any horse — like any person — could become terrified amid gunfire and run.

I believe Reckless was dedicated to the men, who loved, trained and depended on her. Moreover, I believe God guided her across the battlefield and used her to encourage these Marines amid horrendous fighting and death.

Horses are mentioned several places in the Bible, but I think the most interesting is in the book of Job.

Job is an honorable man, devoted to God. Job has lots of livestock, servants and 10 sons and daughters.

But Job’s loyalty to God will be sorely tested after he loses all his livestock, almost all his servants—except the ones who came to tell him the horrible news—and all his children.

After that, Job breaks out in terrible sores from head to foot. Three friends try to comfort Job — at first — then only add to his misery when they assume these awful things must have happened because he’d done something wrong.

Knowing he’s innocent, Job retains his integrity and love for God, but is understandably grief-stricken, deeply hurt and perplexed. Job expresses his frustration to the Lord.

He wonders where God is.

God will appear in a whirlwind to Job, but not to explain why he’s suffered so much.

Instead, God reveals his role as creator of the universe, delving into its wonders, complexities and mysteries, which are far beyond human understanding and ability to control.

What must it have been like when God asked if Job knew the way to the storehouses of snow?

Or who lays out the path for lightning?

Or makes it rain?

God talks about the marvels of many creatures, including the amazing horse.

“Do you give the horse its strength or clothe its neck with a flowing mane?” God asks. “Do you make it leap like a locust, striking terror with its proud snorting?”

I don’t think Sgt. Reckless struck terror, but it sounds like she was strong.

In the Bible, God describes the horse as fearless in battle.

“It paws fiercely, rejoicing in its strength, and charges into the fray,” the Lord says. “It laughs at fear, afraid of nothing; it does not shy away from the sword … At the blast of the trumpet it snorts, ‘Aha!’ It catches the scent of battle from afar, the shout of commanders and the battle cry.”

I don’t imagine Reckless did much snorting or pawing. Actually, I picture her as a gentler, obedient soul, who just did what had to be done.

At the same time, I believe Reckless had God-given inner strength that enabled her to do her job in the midst of battle.

What happened to Job?

I think he came to realize that God has boundless wisdom and mercy and works in ways people don’t understand.

We weren’t there when God created the universe, hanging stars in the sky and forming the earth. We weren’t there when he created incredible plants, fish, birds and animals.

And we weren’t there when he created man and woman.

God could have made them — and us — like a bunch of robots, automatically programmed to love and obey him.

But he gave them and still gives us a choice.

Why?

Because real love is a choice.

I believe Adam and Eve loved God. But when Satan tempted them, they chose to disobey God and eat the forbidden fruit. We’ve lived in a fallen, sin-wracked world since then. Bad things happen even to good people.

At the same time, I believe God can bring good from awful situations and comfort suffering people. He’s patient in a world where people rebel against him. He doesn’t want people to perish, but to repent and find new and eternal life.

Jesus brings us that hope.

Just as sin and death came into the world through Adam, eternal life comes through Christ.

As Jesus explains: “For God so loved the world that he sent his one and only son that whoever believes in him should not perish, but have eternal life.” (John 3:16)

Jesus made a choice to die a horrible death on a cross to pay the price for our sins. Besides the excruciating pain of crucifixion, Jesus had the wrath of God poured out on him.

I can’t imagine the mental, emotional and spiritual agony Jesus suffered along with physical pain.

Then – on the third day – Jesus rose from the dead, offering hope, peace and everlasting life.

After Job’s suffering, God blessed him with twice the number of livestock he had before. Job, who lived to be very old, had 10 more children.

I wonder how differently Job saw the world after his encounter with God.

Did he thank God for the star-filled heavens? Was his heart filled with gratitude when a child, grandchild or great-grandchild was born?

And did he marvel at the strength of a horse, who fearlessly faces battle?

As for me, I like to think about the steady pace of Sgt. Reckless as she carried a wounded man to safety or the laughter she brought after she ate the cake and flower decorations.