Goldenrod Garden Club gathers for meeting

Local News

Fourteen members of the North Bend Goldenrod Garden Club and one guest met at the home of Claire Eason on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Roll call was answered with tasks that had been completed for fall.

Eason gave the program on botanical art. She shared photos of water color paintings by Maria Sibylla Merian.

Merian, a 17 century artist, took inspiration from nature studying the details of insects, flowers, and plants. She was one of the earliest European naturalists to observe insects directly and is known as the grandmother of entomology.

