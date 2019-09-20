This will be a very special year for the Goldenrod Tractor Ride.
The ride is an annual event in which vintage tractor enthusiasts drive along a scenic route, enjoying the outdoors and camaraderie, while raising funds for a good cause.
This year’s event is set for Sept. 28.
The ride will be dedicated in memory of Donna Ferguson, an important part of the event, and wife of Richard Ferguson, a committee member.
Check-in for the ride is at 7:30 a.m. and the tractor drivers’ meeting is at 8 a.m., at Hansen Tire, 1590 Morningside Road in Fremont.
There will be a $25 donation per tractor.
Hansen Tire will provide coffee and doughnuts during the check-in.
Tractors leave at 8:15 a.m.
Arrangements can made for those who’d like to leave their tractor in Fremont the night before.
The tentative route is just short of 60 miles. The route will include the cities of Valley and Yutan.
Participants will be able to see scenic views of the Elkhorn and Platte River valleys. The first break will be in Valley. The group will travel past a couple of care facilities and lunch will be in Yutan.
As in previous years, the lunch will be a community fundraiser with the cost of about $10 per person.
The ride is being limited to 50 tractors. Reasons for the limit include: safety, support staff, maintaining a timely schedule, adequate break preparations and overall enjoyment of the ride.
Each of the 50 tractors drivers will receive a goodie bag as a thank you for participating.
Door prizes will be given throughout the day of the ride.
All proceeds raised during the 2019 ride will go to Roots to Wings in Arlington. The nonprofit organization provides life experiences and works to enhance the lives of individuals living with a disability.
Checks for the ride should be made payable to John Ferguson.
Last year, the tractor ride raised more than $1,000 for the Hope Center for Kids.
The event is open to people with any make and model of tractor, 1977 and older.
Drivers must have a valid driver’s license. The tractors must be able to maintain a minimum speed of 13 miles per hour and have a clearly visible slow moving vehicle sign.
Only one person is allowed per tractor with the exception of a seat or setup designed for two people.
Tractors cannot pull campers, small carts or trailers. No duals allowed and all traffic laws will be enforced.
Drivers are urged to drive safely and to be alert at all times.
Cheryl Ferguson, support staffer, encourages area residents to take part in the event.
“We would like to have people attend to show off their tractors — to take a ride at a speed that the beautiful countryside can be enjoyed,” she said.
Ferguson also noted that the Hope Center was very appreciative of the donation.
For more information or a registration form for the tractor ride, call 402-720-9606 or email, gotra@msn.com.