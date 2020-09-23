Goldenrod Tractor Ride will return this Saturday

Nearly 50 tractors will hit the roads around the Fremont area for the Goldenrod Tractor Ride this Saturday.
The 10th annual event will begin at 8:30 a.m. in Fremont at Hansen Tire, which will provide a service truck and help with crossings. The 63-mile route will have its 48 tractors back in Fremont around 4 p.m.
The tractor ride will have 100% of its proceeds from the $25 registration fee go to Roots to Wings, a nonprofit that offers employment opportunities for people with disabilities.
Last year, the event raised more than $1,000, an amount that organizer John Ferguson said he’d like to see again this year.
“It’s just something we do to enjoy the beauty God’s put out there for us to look at,” he said.
After taking off from Hansen Tire, the ride will go north on Bell Street through Fremont and past the mall. It will make a loop at Dunklau Gardens before heading out of town.
The ride will pass through Nickerson and Fontanelle, where the group will take a break at Fontanelle Orchards around 10 a.m. From there, it will go north to Winslow, Hooper and Scribner for lunch.
“For lunch, we’re getting bagged lunches from Mel’s Bar out here,” Ferguson said. “Just because of COVID, we’re doing something different for lunch, and so we’re trying to do everything according to the guidelines.”
After finishing lunch around 1:15 p.m., the group will give a parade down Scribner’s Main Street, Ferguson said.
“Then we’ll be going out across south of Scribner, where we can enjoy the Platte Valley area on the way back into Fremont,” he said. “So basically, we’ll see a lot of the Elkhorn Valley in the morning and the Platte Valley in the afternoon.”
As the tractors have to maintain a speed of 13 mph, Ferguson said they will be spaced out in case other drivers need to pass the group.
“So safety is the main focus on it for us,” he said. “We don’t want anybody getting hurt, we just want to have a good time with it.”
Ferguson said the ride will not only have local participants, but participants from across the state, as well as other states like Iowa and Kansas.
While the ride will also include some prizes, its usual goody bags will not be distributed, Ferguson said.
“This year with COVID going on, we’re trying to keep the physical contact down to a minimum,” he said. “It’s going to be a different year, but there’s been so many things that have canceled, we’ve tried to think every aspect through to make sure we’re able to do it safely.”
Ferguson said as he’s gotten the event ready with his wife, Cheryl, and other family members, they’ve run through the events with Three Rivers Public Health Department and gotten approval.
“Social distancing when we’re on our tractors is no problem,” he said. “But it should be a good time, and we need all the prayers we can get for nice weather for Saturday.”
For many of the participants, Ferguson said the ride’s drivers enjoy the social aspect. He sees many of the other drivers at his ride at other tractor rides across the country.
“There’s some people that this is the only ride they do all year, and there’s others of us that it’s kind of a traveling hobby,” Ferguson said. “We get to go visit around, and that’s kind of my deal.”
But aside from supporting various causes, Ferguson said the rides are great to show people parts of the country they’ve never seen before, even with some of the locals.
“I just feel darned blessed that we get an opportunity to do this,” he said. “We get to see some great country and hopefully the farmers get a chance to get out there and get their crops out safely.”
