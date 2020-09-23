Goldenrod Tractor Ride will return this Saturday

After finishing lunch around 1:15 p.m., the group will give a parade down Scribner’s Main Street, Ferguson said.

“Then we’ll be going out across south of Scribner, where we can enjoy the Platte Valley area on the way back into Fremont,” he said. “So basically, we’ll see a lot of the Elkhorn Valley in the morning and the Platte Valley in the afternoon.”

As the tractors have to maintain a speed of 13 mph, Ferguson said they will be spaced out in case other drivers need to pass the group.

“So safety is the main focus on it for us,” he said. “We don’t want anybody getting hurt, we just want to have a good time with it.”

Ferguson said the ride will not only have local participants, but participants from across the state, as well as other states like Iowa and Kansas.

While the ride will also include some prizes, its usual goody bags will not be distributed, Ferguson said.

“This year with COVID going on, we’re trying to keep the physical contact down to a minimum,” he said. “It’s going to be a different year, but there’s been so many things that have canceled, we’ve tried to think every aspect through to make sure we’re able to do it safely.”