Tractors may not have been built for speed, but the popularity of tractor rides has taken off.
This month, area tractor enthusiasts have an opportunity to roll along the countryside for a good cause.
The Goldenrod Tractor Ride is set for Sept. 29. Check-in is at 7:30 a.m. with the tractor drivers’ meeting at 8 a.m. at Hansen Tire, 1590 Morningside Road in Fremont. Tractors will leave at 8:30 a.m.
Arrangements can made for those who’d like to leave their tractor in Fremont the night before.
Participants can still register for the annual event, which has a route that’s just short of 60 miles.
Plans are to use the same route as last year, going north out of Fremont and motoring past several nursing homes.
The first break will be at Fontanelle Orchard. Tractors will go north while overlooking the scenic Elkhorn River Valley and on to Winslow, Hooper and Scribner.
Lunch will be a fundraiser for the Scribner Volunteer Fire Department at 304 Third St. The donation is $10 per person for the lunch.
The tractors then will leave Scribner and go back toward Fremont, where participants can enjoy the Platte River countryside.
There will be a $25 donation for the tractor ride itself — all of which will go to The Hope Center for Kids in Fremont. Checks should be made payable to John Ferguson.
Last year, the tractor ride netted $830 for the Hope Center.
“The benefit by participating is having a great day seeing beautiful countryside and an added bonus is helping out the Hope Center and the kids that participate there,” said Cheryl Ferguson, support staffer.
Given the popularity of tractor rides, this event will be limited to 50. The basis for the limit includes: safety, support staff, maintaining a timely schedule, adequate break preparations and an overall enjoyable tractor ride.
Each of the tractors will receive a “goodie bag” as a thank you for participating.
The event is open to people with any make and model of tractor, 1977 and older. Drivers must have a valid driver’s license. The tractors must be able to maintain a minimum speed of 13 miles per hour and have a clearly visible slow moving vehicle sign.
Only one person is allowed per tractor with the exception of a seat or setup designed for two people.
Tractors cannot pull campers, small carts or trailers. No duals allowed and all traffic laws will be enforced.
Drivers are urged to drive safely and to be alert at all times.
Past participants have enjoyed the event.
“It’s a whole different feeling going down the road at 13 mph. You pay more attention to what’s there. You see things that you don’t see when you’re driving down the road at 35 mph or 55 mph,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson also noted that the Hope Center was very appreciative of the donation.
The Hope Center for Kids averages about 60 kids a day, said Jonah Renter, Fremont site director.
Those students who attend can have a healthy, hearty after-school snack and homework support. Grades are checked weekly for every student who comes to the program.
“We provide a safe place for the kids to be together and just be kids,” Renter said. “We play dodge ball and soccer. We have video games that the kids can play and computers.”
The center also provides nightly, grade-appropriate classes. Those classes include financial literacy, job etiquette, social skills and career exploration.
“We take them on college visits three times a year — in state and out of state,” he said. “We do site visits at different organizations and businesses in the community.”
For more information or a registration form for the tractor ride, call 402-720-9606 or email, gotra@msn.com.