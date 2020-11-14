Golf ball drop raises funds for Methodist Fremont Health's COVID-19 efforts

Nearly 600 golf balls were dropped from a helicopter to raise funds for the Fremont Health Foundation’s COVID-19 efforts Friday afternoon.
The Fremont Health Foundation’s first annual Golf Ball Drop was livestreamed on Facebook Live from the green space outside Methodist Fremont Health.
As part of the event, around 575 golf balls bought at $10 each were dropped by a Midwest MedAir helicopter, with nine of the balls landing in “holes” winning prizes.
“You’re going to help us meet the needs of all of our individuals who are part of our staff to buy supplies and medical equipment,” Fremont Health Foundation Director Shawn Shanahan said.
The event’s presenting sponsor was First National Bank of Omaha. Its nine hole sponsors were First State Bank and Trust, Don Peterson and Associates, Nebraska Cancer Specialists, Methodist Health System, Diers Ford, Midland University, Rawhide Chemoil Inc., Home Instead Senior Care and Deer Pointe.
Support Local Journalism
Team sponsors for the event included KHUB/KFMT, Eagle Distributing, Brown’s Medical Imaging, Pediatric Partners, WholeStone Farms, Pinnacle Bank, MCL Construction, Getzschman Heating, Midwest Respiratory and Rehab, Victor Outdoor Advertising and Specialized Engineering Solutions.
“Thank you for supporting the amazing work that we’re doing here at Methodist Fremont Health and at the Fremont Health Foundation,” Shanahan said. “We appreciate your partnership and your support.”
After the golf balls were dropped 30 to 40 feet, members of the Fremont High School hockey team looked for the winning balls.
Prizes for the event, some of which valued at more than $150, included a spa day, dinner downtown, Yeti package, Visa gift cards and cash offers.
Shanahan thanked all of the event’s sponsors for their help in raising funds for Methodist Fremont Health.
“Thank you for your support, thank you for everything that you do to support our work, our team, our nurses, physicians and all of our staff,” she said. “Thank you for your help and support today.”
