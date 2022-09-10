Good Guys Roofing stresses customer service

Daniel Gaskin didn’t expect to be the answer to someone’s prayer.

But that’s what happened after a storm hit Wahoo.

Gaskin went to a woman’s house in the Saunders County city. The woman opened the door and asked if Gaskin was a roofer.

“Yes, I am,” he said.

“Well,” the woman said, “I just got done praying for a good guy to show up at my doorstep.”

Gaskin introduced himself.

“I’m Dan Gaskin and I’m one of the co-owners of Good Guys Roofing,” he said.

Gaskin and Larry Korth own the business now located at 23 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont.

In the early fall, they plan to move to a more spacious and even more visible location next door to the Black Tie and White Satin store on Broad Street.

Wherever they are, the men said they plan to keep providing great customer service and workmanship.

The public has taken note of their work and Good Guys received Best of Fremont recognition when it was voted the as the Best Roofing Contractor for 2022.

Gaskin and Korth’s business began a few years ago.

In 2016, they represented a different roofing company. The two then decided to move forward together with their own company, which they started in March 2018.

“We’re an exterior modeling company that provides services with roofing, siding, gutters and windows for commercial and residential buildings,” Gaskin said.

The men know customers’ properties are important to them.

“This is their investment and we want to treat their home as if it’s our own home or better,” Gaskin said.

Korth said they tell their workers the same thing — to treat the home as if it were theirs.

Gaskin and Korth place a high priority providing clients with great service.

“We want to excel with our customer service,” Gaskin said. “My goal throughout the duration of the job — from start to finish — is to make sure I give the customers’ comfort.”

The men place an emphasis on educating customers.

In a storm season, Gaskin said their work involves thoroughly inspecting a property, providing information to a homeowner either to file an insurance claim or wait to file.

When a property owner gets an insurance estimate for the loss, they meet with the owner, walking around the building, explaining the direction the work will take.

“We educate them on the process from start to finish,” he said.

After the work is done, they walk around with the customer, making sure things are cleaned up properly and conduct a final inspection.

“We want customers to think of us as a trustworthy company,” Gaskin said.

Korth emphasizes their focus on quality workmanship

“We hold to our 10-year workmanship warranty 100%,” Korth said.

The men said they strive to form a relationship with clients.

They know it’s stressful for folks when a storm damages a roof, fascia and siding.

“Our goal is to come in there and let them understand, ‘You still tackle life. We’ll tackle this project,’” Gaskin said.

Gaskin notes that many times they find themselves being a shoulder for folks to cry on.

“Our goal is to create a working relationship,” he said.

Korth talks about a woman who’d lost her husband and a storm had damaged her home.

She was in tears when Korth went to her house, but she was happy when they finished their work, because her home was back to where it was before the storm, he said.

Gaskin and Korth want people to know they’re dependable, diligent, hard-working, efficient, proactive, patient and caring.

Like other companies, they’re dealing with supply shortages and economy-based price increases, so the men said they don’t make promises they can’t keep.

“I want to enhance the equity of their house and put the best valued system within their budget,” Gaskin said.

As they look to the future, Gaskin noted:

“Our goal is to honor the (Best of Fremont) award by continuing to provide customer satisfaction.”

And to continue to be Good Guys.