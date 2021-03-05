Gov. Pete Ricketts talks COVID-19, property tax relief during Fremont visit

Ricketts also pointed to the distribution of the vaccine in the state, saying he wants to continue pushing Nebraska to be a leader in the country. Currently, Nebraska ranks 18th in the country in doses administered per 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Data from the New York Times shows the state ranks 21st in the country first-dose vaccinations, with 17% of the state’s population receiving its first dose. “That’s how we get enough people the antibodies, so that the virus can’t spread anymore and allow us to return to a more normal life,” he said. “Here in the state of Nebraska we’ve really tried to strike that balance.” Ricketts also discussed important pieces of legislation set to be discussed during this year’s legislative session. Under LB 1107, which adopted the ImagiNE Nebraska Act in 2020, along with the state’s property tax credit relief fund and the Nebraska Homestead Exemption, Ricketts said the state will be able to deliver $1.7 billion in property tax relief during the course of the next two years. Under LB 408, which was introduced by State Sen. Tom Briese for the current legislative session, Ricketts said the state could cap increases in property tax bills at 3% each year. During the last 10 years, Ricketts said property taxes have increased by 4.3% on average. “You may say: ‘Well that doesn’t sound too bad,’ but the problem is if you compound that year after year after year, your property tax bill went up almost 52%,” he said. “That comes at a time when incomes over the same 10 years only went up 48% and inflation was only 18.7%.” Ricketts said the rise in property taxes during the last 10 years has angered Nebraskans, adding that the introduced legislation would provide much-needed relief. “This bill will ensure that the relief the state is doing will go into the people’s pockets,” he said.