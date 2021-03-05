Gov. Pete Ricketts talks COVID-19, property tax relief during Fremont visit

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts provided an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and outlined legislative priorities during a visit to the Fremont Rotary Club on Friday.
In his last visit to the city, Ricketts said he was speaking on recovery efforts following the catastrophic 2019 floods. Soon after, he said the state found itself wrapped up in a pandemic that has led to just over 200,000 positive cases and 2,112 deaths.
“Our country hasn’t been in a pandemic in over a century, so we’ve all had to learn as we go with regard to how to do this,” he said.
Ricketts complimented Three Rivers Public Health Executive Director Terra Uhing for her response to the pandemic in the area.
“I think [Uhing] and Three Rivers are doing a great job,” Ricketts told the Tribune. “They’re working to get vaccines out as quickly as possible. I think they’re getting a high percentage and as soon as they come in, they seem to be going out.”
Ricketts remarks on the current state of the pandemic come at a time when the state approaches the one-year anniversary of the first positive COVID-19 case to arrive in Nebraska.
Speaking to the Rotary Club, Ricketts outlined how the state put together its response to the pandemic. He said the plan was centered on seven lines of effort, or “Seven Pillars” on how to address the pandemic.
The first three pillars were centered on testing, contact tracing and distributing personal protective equipment, or PPE, to healthcare and other frontline workers.
“We were being told that we would have to really lock down hard for six to eight weeks and then just kind of manage it from there,” Ricketts said on the pandemic’s early days. “Nobody anticipated this would last a year or more.”
The first three pillars helped bring forward TestNebraska, a statewide partnership aimed at increasing the rate of COVID-19 testing.
“At one point, TestNebraska was over half of all the tests we had in the state,” Ricketts said. “Now since then, we’ve had a lot of other folks who have gotten involved in testing and really increased our testing capacity, but TestNebraska is still available for people for free.”
Subsequent pillars in the state’s plan included work with at-risk communities and the development of directed health measures to be issued statewide.
“We do remind people that we still need to follow the things that will help us slow down the spread of the virus, even as you get vaccinated,” Ricketts said.
Under the current Directed Health Measures, Ricketts said the only requirements in place are that individuals must isolate or quarantine in the event of exposure and must work with local public health departments to organize large events to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Ricketts has been against issuing a statewide mask mandate throughout the pandemic. In November, Ricketts told reporters that he didn’t believe “mask mandates are appropriate” during a news briefing.
“They create resistance,” he said, according to a Lincoln Journal Star article. “Masks are just a tool, not the only tool, (and) they are not a panacea to solve all the problems.”
Since November, several communities in the state, including Fremont, have issued their own mask mandates. On Jan. 28, the Fremont Board of Health voted in favor of extending its Directed Health Measure mandating mask usage into the end of March.
Ricketts reiterated his personal opposition to mandates when asked how cities like Fremont should proceed in the coming months, but said elected city officials have the ability to make that determination on their own.
“That’s their prerogative to do a mask mandate if they want to,” Ricketts told the Tribune. “I think the better course, and frankly I think it’s a course that has worked broadly here in Nebraska, is to educate people about when to use a mask, why they use a mask and ask them to do it. That’s what we’ve been doing all along.”
Ricketts also pointed to the distribution of the vaccine in the state, saying he wants to continue pushing Nebraska to be a leader in the country. Currently, Nebraska ranks 18th in the country in doses administered per 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Data from the New York Times shows the state ranks 21st in the country first-dose vaccinations, with 17% of the state’s population receiving its first dose. “That’s how we get enough people the antibodies, so that the virus can’t spread anymore and allow us to return to a more normal life,” he said. “Here in the state of Nebraska we’ve really tried to strike that balance.” Ricketts also discussed important pieces of legislation set to be discussed during this year’s legislative session. Under LB 1107, which adopted the ImagiNE Nebraska Act in 2020, along with the state’s property tax credit relief fund and the Nebraska Homestead Exemption, Ricketts said the state will be able to deliver $1.7 billion in property tax relief during the course of the next two years. Under LB 408, which was introduced by State Sen. Tom Briese for the current legislative session, Ricketts said the state could cap increases in property tax bills at 3% each year. During the last 10 years, Ricketts said property taxes have increased by 4.3% on average. “You may say: ‘Well that doesn’t sound too bad,’ but the problem is if you compound that year after year after year, your property tax bill went up almost 52%,” he said. “That comes at a time when incomes over the same 10 years only went up 48% and inflation was only 18.7%.” Ricketts said the rise in property taxes during the last 10 years has angered Nebraskans, adding that the introduced legislation would provide much-needed relief. “This bill will ensure that the relief the state is doing will go into the people’s pockets,” he said.