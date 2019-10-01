Governor Pete Ricketts will make an appearance in Fremont this Wednesday as part of his tour highlighting Manufacturing Month.
Ricketts and members of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry will tour seven cities in Nebraska this month.
The tour will stop at Fremont at 10:50 a.m. this Wednesday at Royal Canin, a manufacturer for pet food located at 2779 Rademakers Way.
The three-day tour will stop at manufacturing companies that have contributed to the state’s growth, a press release said. Ricketts will speak at each location before taking questions from the public.
Ricketts will also address firms during the tour that contributed to state winning the “Governor’s Cup” from Site Selection Magazine last March.
You have free articles remaining.
Manufacturing Month was first recognized by Ricketts in October 2017 and has toured the state every year since then.
“We’ve made investments to connect Nebraskans with the skills needed to excel in great manufacturing opportunities,” he said in the press release. “We’ve also worked hard to lower costs and cut red tape so that manufacturers can easily set up shop and create jobs in Nebraska. These steps have already increased manufacturing in our state, and there’s incredible potential to grow Nebraska manufacturing even more.”
Other stops this week include:
- McCook: Parker Hannifin at 400 South St., 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday
- Grand Island: CNH Industrial at 3445 W. Stolley Park Rd., 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday
- Columbus: Behlen Manufacturing at 4025 E. 23rd St., 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday
- Beatrice: Precise Fabrication at 2800 Ridgeview Drive, 9:40 a.m. on Thursday
- Deshler: Reinke Manufacturing at 1040 Rd. 5300, 12:30 p.m. on Thursday
- Omaha: Westside High School Engineering Lab at 1101 S. 90th St., 4 p.m. on Thursday