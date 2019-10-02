Gov. Pete Ricketts and members of the Chamber of Commerce visited the Royal Canin manufacturing plant in Fremont as part of his Manufacturing Month tour Wednesday morning.
Royal Canin, a manufacturer for dog and cat food, is located in west Fremont. It was founded in 1968 and since 2001 has been owned by Mars, Incorporated.
Ricketts told the Fremont Tribune that the tour stopped at Royal Canin because of its hiring of over 25 new people and plans to expand throughout the state.
“That’s what we love to see is our manufacturers creating new jobs, because manufacturing’s actually our second-biggest industry segment here in the state,” he said. “Agriculture’s obviously number one, but manufacturing is number two, and it contributes over $13 billion to our state’s economy.”
Jennifer Frey, site director at Royal Canin, said she was pleased to have Ricketts visit the facility, which contributed to the state winning the “Governor’s Cup” from Site Selection Magazine last March.
“It was an honor to be a part of his kickoff of Manufacturing Month in Nebraska, as we take immense pride in producing precise nutritional solutions for the cats and dogs we all love so much,” she said.
Frey said she appreciated Ricketts’ comments during the tour on the plant’s impact on gross domestic product growth in the community.
“The possibilities for current job seekers and future generations give us both responsibility and energy for what we do each and every day,” she said. “We aspire to make a better world for cats and dogs through nutritional solutions, and our contribution to the community we love so much is rewarding.”
Manufacturing Month was first recognized by Ricketts in 2017. The stops for this year’s tour involve manufacturing locations in McCook, Grand Island, Columbus, Beatrice, Deshler and Omaha.
You have free articles remaining.
“We’re going to continue to highlight these great manufacturers that we have around the state to say, ‘Thank you for the jobs you’re creating,’” Ricketts said. “But also, we want young people to know about all the great job opportunities that are available in the state.”
After the Great Recession, Ricketts said the state lost around 10% of its manufacturing jobs. But since then, the state has gotten back to over 100,000 jobs, with one in 10 non-farm jobs being in manufacturing.
With these jobs becoming more available, Ricketts said he wants young people to look at them for assistance for issues like college debt.
“Maybe it’s just a two-year community college education that will help you get that job with a manufacturer, and then you can have the company help pay for your four-year degree,” he said. “So at a time when students are really concerned about how they’re going to pay for college or the debt they’re going to incur, there’s another path that involves working for somebody who will help pay your college bills.”
Ricketts said he was proud of the great-paying jobs that Royal Canin provides and the passion that goes into its work.
“Their pet food formulations are really driven by science to be healthy for the pets and they’re really specific about the breeds of dogs that they’re trying to feed to try and get it tailored,” he said. “There’s just a level of care and quality that they put into it to make sure that it’s the highest quality.”
Frey said she was proud to be part of such a growing industry in the state.
“We provide a great opportunity for people with highly-skilled jobs, and we have an exceptional labor force,” she said. “At Royal Canin, we have been incredibly fortunate to hire amazing associates, who truly feel connected to our mission as a business.”