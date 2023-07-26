The Fremont Municipal Airport Advisory Committee recently voted to pay up to 50% of the lowest bid to replace or repair the air conditioning system in the old terminal.

Earlier this summer, the air conditioner went out in the former airport terminal, now leased by the Fremont Cadet Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP). The CAP, a U.S. Air Force auxiliary, volunteers during disasters and provides search and rescue assistance, while teaching youth to serve in leadership roles. Members have been involved in two local rescues.

The City of Fremont began leasing out the old terminal after a new one was built.

In his committee report, Justin Zetterman, the city’s director of public works, said the lease with CAP specifically states that it’s their responsibility to repair or replace any damage to the HVAC system. Zetterman said a CAP representative indicated that clause was missed when reading it before signing it and the nonprofit organization doesn’t have the funding to complete repairs.

The estimated cost to repair or replace the system is between $10,000 and $14,000.

One committee member wondered if paying for the repairs or replacement might set a precedent for having to fund other future repairs, while another questioned what CAP should pay considering the building is about 60 years old.

Bob Steenblock, committee chairman, advocated for having the city make repairs.

“I understand these people have a lease agreement to rent it for a nominal fee. It still belongs to the city and we have a responsibility, ultimately, to maintain it,” Steenblock said, adding that repairs would be made to a downtown city office building if needed.

While acknowledging the good CAP does, airport committee member Jeff Peterson expressed concern that the city might have to pay for future repairs if it paid for the air conditioning system.

“If we do it this time, we’re setting a precedent to say that we’re going to have to do it next year when the roof starts leaking and we’re going to have to do it the year after when the windows start leaking,” Peterson said. “I know it’s an old building. We probably let things get out of hand. We probably should have taken care of this a long time ago, but we didn’t. Hopefully, we’ll take better care of this (the new terminal) going forward.”

Peterson noted that the CAP signed a triple net lease. With this type of lease, the lessee agrees to pay all expenses of the property along with rent and utilities.

“We’re getting $500 a month (rent), which is not a lot,” Peterson said.

He compared that to buying an old car for a couple thousand dollars, then calling the seller and wanting them pay for a transmission problem.

Peterson said he if thought it was going to cost $10,000 this year and another $10,000 the next year for something else, he’d suggest tearing down the old terminal.

“I don’t want it to be a drag or a money pit on the city,” he said.

He also indicated he wants the committee to remain in good standing with the Fremont City Council and not be asking for money all the time, especially considering funding needed for larger future projects.

Peterson said he spoke with a CAP representative and was told they have funds that could pay for it. He recommended letting CAP pay for the air conditioning system or develop a payback plan.

Committee member Levi Entz agreed, noting that the air conditioner quit after the lease was signed and asked how long the lease extends.

Entz wondered about having CAP sign a long-term lease so the city would get the funds back in the long term or raise the lease to get the funds back from repairing it.

Committee member Dave Mitchell questioned the fairness of having CAP pay the full cost of the air conditioning system repair, considering the building’s six-decade existence.

Mitchell said when dealing with a building that’s existed for a long time, it’s hard to get someone to agree to a pure triple net lease – thus having to replace HVAC, plumbing, wiring unconditionally without having some knowledge of the system.

Thus, Mitchell said he wouldn’t agree to a triple net lease if a building had a 20-year-old furnace.

“I’m going to either—if I’m a tenant—limit my exposure, because it’s likely it will go out or get some concession in the rent or otherwise,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell asked about the age of the air conditioning system. Fremont Aviation President Jim Kjeldgaard said the system is as old as the building, which was built in 1965.

“Is that fair to put that on a nonprofit even though they signed a triple net lease?” Mitchell asked.

Mitchell made a suggestion.

“I think we ought to strongly consider taking care of this particular expense or sharing it with them in some fashion,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell also recommended looking at what expenses may lie ahead in the future for the building. He said the landlord typically is responsible for the roof.

“Clearly, they should handle all the maintenance, but we probably ought to take another look in terms of what capital expenses can we expect CAP to pay if we have other systems go down – just as a matter of fairness,” Mitchell said.

1st Lt. and CAP Squadron Commander Greg Vaughn said they got an estimate of $5,000 to replace the system.

“Yes, we do have the money, but all of our money is either a grant that we can get or donations,” Vaughn said. “The Air Force doesn’t give us money for this type of stuff. The only time the Air Force gives us money is on Air Force missions. So otherwise, we’re kind of on our own.”

He said the CAP now has the funds, but there are times when it doesn’t and they don’t always know if or when funds are coming in. He said CAP cadets have been in the building without air conditioning, but one passed out.

Vaughn said CAP could pay half of the replacement. He also said Fremont CAP began in 1942. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, it had about 30 cadets. It now has about 12 cadets and 15 senior members.

He said the local CAP youth located and were involved in the rescue of a little girl who almost froze to death and also a woman who was stranded on a river.

Mitchell commended the CAP, saying it takes youth who may not be involved in other activities and provide leadership skills.

In later conversation with the Tribune, Peterson expressed appreciation for the CAP.

“I love what they do,” he said. “I’m not against them.”

Peterson said, however, that he takes taxpayer dollars very seriously.

“We don’t have money in the budget to take care of two terminals,” he said.

The airport committee’s recommendation will go before the city council.