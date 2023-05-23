Rehabilitation work on the runway at Fremont Municipal Airport could begin in May 2024 if the city gets the $6 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

During its recent meeting, the airport advisory committee voted to recommend that the Fremont City Council award a $4.2 million project to Paulsen, Inc. of Cozad.

The city received eight bid proposals for the project, which consists of the removal and reconstruction of an approximately 2,300-feet by 100-feet section of the runway. Improvements also will involve minor utility relocations and regrading of the 400-foot runway safety zone to meet Federal Aviation Administration standards and improve drainage.

Olsson, an engineering and design firm in South Sioux City, had estimated the runway rehabilitation cost to be at about $4.9 million.

“The bids were very good and we got quite a few,” said Justin Zetterman, director of public works for the city. “Most of the bids were right around the estimate, but we did have this bid (from Paulsen) which is about $700,000 under so with the grant money, that will save us $70,000 (the city’s share), which is great. This will certainly make it easier to get it award it.”

In his staff report, Zetterman said the FAA grant requires the city to pay a 10% local share of the overall project cost and the city’s contribution for construction—based on the Paulsen bid—is estimated at $420,000.

Zetterman’s expressed optimism regarding the likelihood that the city will get the grant.

“I have an email from person in the district office we work with and he said he’s confident with these bids that we have strong application for the discretionary grant that they give out,” Zetterman said at the advisory committee meeting.

On March 28, the Fremont City Council passed a resolution authorizing the city to apply for a $6.73 million grant with the FAA for the project.

This grant amount request is intended provide a safety factor should the project exceed the current estimate, Zetterman told the Tribune. This could include an issue that might be found during construction or cost overruns.

Zetterman emphasized to the board that the project depends on the federal funding.

“It’s still not guaranteed that this (the rehabilitation) is going to happen, until we get that grant, officially, from the FAA,” Zetterman said.

FAA grants typically are awarded at the end of August.

Board member Eric Johnson said Paulsen, Inc., is a good company and it looks like the firm is utilizing some Fremont subcontractors for some of the work.

Zetterman said he’s not previously worked with this company, but Olsson has worked with Paulsen before and has confidence in this firm.

Johnson asked if any additional runway work could be done since the project came in under the estimated cost. He said there are other places that need attention to maximize the grant money available “so we don’t have to come back in four years or two years and do the same thing over and over.”

Zetterman said he will reach out to Steve Whitton, FAA Nebraska airport engineer, about that.

The City of Fremont’s websites states that the airport’s runway is 6,350 feet long and 100 feet wide and is capable of accommodating corporate jets.

In other runway discussion, board member Jeff Peterson asked what product is used to clear the runway of ice. Peterson said he believes streets and sidewalks are being destroyed by chemical being used on them. He compared pavement in Fremont to that in western Nebraska which seems to fare better.

“We have poor winter climate here, because we get ice,” Zetterman said. “You go north. You go west. They get less ice. They get more snow and so from a safety standpoint when we have that melt and that freeze overnight, we’ve got to do something to prevent that and it does hurt the concrete.”

However, Cari Hoffart, city street superintendent, said she’s been looking acetate-based alternatives to the product being used. She’s also looking at what the FAA would allow regarding an organic mix that could be added to the product now being utilized to cut down on its corrosion. She’s working with vendors to get a more surface-friendly treatment.

“It sounds like you’re paying attention to it. That’s good,” Peterson said.

Peterson also noted that it seems like concrete used to last longer. In previous meetings, the board has heard possible reasons for the concrete deterioration. Some has been attributed to the chemical reaction that occurred due to the mixture of the cement and the aggregate (sand/gravel) used in the 1990s.

This deterioration is occurring at multiple sites in Nebraska and other states.

Johnson asked about what would happen regarding aircraft based at the airport, which it is shut down during the renovation. He mentioned that the Wahoo Airport offered a discount to hangar tenants, while rehabilitation work was being done on its runway.

“I think we need to get some type of plan in place so when that happens everybody has a clear understanding of how long the project is going to be and what the options are,” Johnson said. “I don’t know if that’s something we want to put on a future (meeting) agenda just to make sure we’re keeping an eye on that.”

During past meetings, board member were told the runway rehabilitation project could take 90 days. But based on a previous runway project which took nine months – and impacted his business—Fremont Aviation President Jim Kjeldgaard, the fixed base operator, has expressed concern that this project might also take that long.

Board member Bill Dugan inquired about the possibility of an older airport taxiway being used as a runway for smaller aircraft, an issue discussed at previous meetings.

Board members also previously talked about possibly having a grass runway that could be used by smaller aircraft.

Zetterman said all the options brought up during past board meetings have been discussed with the FAA.

“Officially, the airport will be closed during construction. That is their (the FAA) stance. There’s no place to put the grass runway, because we’re regrading a large portion of the area. They said ‘no’ to the taxiway,” Zetterman said.

Once the rehabilitation project gets underway, however, Zetterman said he plans to revisit the issue of resurfacing the older taxiway.