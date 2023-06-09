The Nebraska Homestead Exemption Application (Form 458) and Income Statement must be filed with the Dodge County Assessor’s Office on or before June 30, 2023.
A homestead exemption provides property tax relief for qualified homeowners (persons aged 65 or older; certain disabled individuals; certain disabled veterans and/or their widow(er); or an individual with a certified developmental disability), who meet property valuation and income guidelines.
Contact Rose with any questions or concerns: rose.greitens@dodgecounty.ne.gov or 402-727-3915.