The boil water notice has been extended to Friday for North Bend residents.

Mike Adair, Nebraska region manager for PeopleService Inc., said Wednesday morning, Aug. 23, that coliform still was found in recent water samples.

PeopleService Inc., services North Bend’s water and sewer plants.

“We have increased chlorine again and are sampling again,” Adair said.

Coliform is a family of bacteria that can indicate harmful bacteria. Adair said residents can still shower and wash dishes and clothes with the water, but need to boil the water before drinking it.

Residents were instructed to boil their water last week after the town’s water plant was affected by a power surge believed to have been caused by a lightning strike on Sunday, Aug. 13, or early Monday, Aug. 14.

Adair said state regulations stipulate that five water samples must be taken 24 hours apart. Two consecutive rounds of samples without bacteria are required before the notice can be lifted.

Coliform first was detected in water samples taken last week and have been detected in samples thereafter.

Adair has said North Bend’s water is chlorinated so there is a disinfection value in it and chlorination of the water will continue.

North Bend, including those in the Pioneer Lake community, were found themselves without water early in the morning on Aug. 14.

North Bend City Clerk Theresa Busse called Adair, who discovered that several components of the computer system that runs the plant were malfunctioning.

Although the system indicated that the water tower was full, it actually was empty.

Adair manually turned on pumps to begin pumping water into the town. He said water was restored by 6:45 a.m. that morning. Adair called the system’s programmers Jetco, Inc. in Iowa.

He said Jetco concluded that multiple components were burned by a power surge, which was probably caused by a lightning strike. He and staff continued to run local wells and service pumps manually to provide the town with water until the computer system was repaired on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Adair explained the reason for the boil water notice.

“When the system goes below 20 pounds were square inch (PSI), the state requires that a boil water notice is issued for the safety of the consumers,” Adair said.

Adair explained that the notice is issued at 20 PSI, because back siphoning from any possible connection to the system could introduce bacteria to the water.