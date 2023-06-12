The Office of Congressman Mike Flood recently announced that district staff will host mobile office hours in Fremont from 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, 128 E. Sixth St.

During the office hours, district office team members will be available to assist with challenges regarding federal agencies, military academy nominations, scheduling requests and any other needs constituents might encounter.

Congressman Flood maintains permanent offices in Lincoln and in Washington, D.C., Location and contact information for the permanent offices can be found at https://flood.house.gov.

Anyone with questions may contact Kim Kwapnioski at 202-834-2780, or if you are unable to meet on these dates, you can set up an appointment.