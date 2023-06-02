The 2023 Assessment Roll for Dodge County has been completed.

The Dodge County Assessor said in a press release that notices of valuation changes will be mailed on or before June 1. If there was no value change, you will not receive a notice.

Protests are available in the Dodge County Assessor’s Office (second floor of the Dodge County Courthouse in Fremont) and must be filed by mail or in person with the Dodge County Clerk’s Office (first floor of the courthouse) on or before Friday, June 30, 2023.