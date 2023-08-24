The Nebraska Republican Party State Central Committee met in Norfolk on Aug. 18 and 19. Dodge County was represented by Scott Eveland, Elaine Grothusen, and John Grothusen.

The event was at Divots Lodge and Conference Center. The business meeting was on Saturday. Friday night the GOP gathered heard from Kellyanne Conway, former President Trump’s campaign manager and key White House advisor. Conway’s message emphasized some winning strategy for the next election.

On Saturday, State GOP Chairman Eric Underwood conducted the State Central Committee meeting. At the meeting, 130 of the possible 150 statewide committeewomen and committeemen were present to conduct the business. The business included consideration of several proposed amendments to the Nebraska GOP Constitution. The proposed amendments pertain to party officials making endorsements and some party administrative matters. Resolutions considered by the 130 committee members included Recognition of American Heritage Month and ideas for improving election security.

Reports were approved for the GOP Political Plan and the Legislative Plan.

Because of agreements between the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee setting dates for the 2024 national conventions earlier than in the past, the 2024 Nebraska Republican State Convention will be May 18, 2024, earlier than in previous elections. The Nebraska Primary Election is May 14, 2024. The Nebraska procedure for delegates to the National Convention was approved. The Republican National Committee convention will begin July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee.

The meeting also allowed for one-on-one conversations with several state senators, state school board members; public service commissioners, and numerous candidates.

The next Nebraska State Central Committee meeting will be January 2024. The next Dodge County Republican meeting will be in October.