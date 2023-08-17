North Bend residents are being directed to continue boiling their drinking water after a sample tested positive for coliform on Tuesday.

Following a state regulation, the boil water notice is in effect until further notice, said Mike Adair, Nebraska region manager for PeopleService Inc., which services North Bend’s water and sewer plants.

Residents were instructed to boil their drinking water after the town’s water plant was affected by a power surge believed to have been caused by a lightning strike on Sunday or early Monday morning.

They can use tap water for bathing and for washing their clothes and dishes.

Adair said state regulations stipulate that five water samples must be taken 24 hours apart. Two consecutive rounds of samples without bacteria are required before the notice can be lifted. Water samples taken Tuesday tested positive for coliform, but negative for E-Coli.

“Coliform is a family of bacteria that can indicate harmful bacteria,” he said.

Results from Wednesday’s samples weren’t received by Thursday, but because of Tuesday’s positive coliform test, more testing was set to be done Thursday to meet the two rounds of negative samples 24 hours apart, Adair said.

Adair also noted that North Bend’s water is chlorinated so there is a disinfection value in it and chlorination of the water will continue.

Problems emerged Monday morning.

North Bend City Clerk Theresa Busse said residents had water at 5:45 a.m. that day.

But by 6 a.m., the entire town, including the Pioneer Lake community, was without water. Busse called Adair, who discovered that several components of the computer system that runs the plant were malfunctioning.

Although the system indicated that the water tower was full, it actually was empty.

Adair manually turned on pumps to begin pumping water into the town. He said water was restored by 6:45 a.m. Adair called the system’s programmers Jetco, Inc. in Iowa, while continuing to run local wells and service pumps manually to provide the town with water until the system could be repaired.

He contacted the city at about 8:15 a.m. Monday to say water had been restored, but due to state regulation a boil water notice had to be issued.

“When the system goes below 20 pounds were square inch (PSI), the state requires that a boil water notice is issued for the safety of the consumers,” Adair said.

Adair explained that the notice is issued at 20 PSI, because back siphoning from any possible connection to the system could introduce bacteria to the water.

The first five samples were taken Tuesday. The second five were taken Wednesday. Adair stressed that the boil water notice is only for consumption.

“You can shower. You can wash your dishes. You can wash your clothes. You can do everything else, but consume the water,” he said.

Adair said North Bend’s plant was running by Wednesday and the computer system has been repaired. Adair and staff members operated the plant systems manually around the clock from Monday through Wednesday morning.

He said Jetco concluded that multiple components were burned by a power surge, which was probably caused by a lightning strike.