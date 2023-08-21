North Bend residents are being told to continue to boil their drinking water after test samples tested positive for coliform on Thursday and Friday.

“Over the weekend, we increased our chlorination and flushed the system more on Friday and we took another round (of samples) on Sunday,” said Mike Adair, Nebraska region manager for PeopleService Inc., which services North Bend’s water and sewer plants.

Adair said another round of samples was taken again on Monday. Adair is awaiting the results from Sunday and Monday's tests, which he hoped obtain Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 22.

Residents were instructed to boil their water last week after the town’s water plant was affected by a power surge believed to have been caused by a lightning strike on Sunday, Aug. 13, or early Monday, Aug. 14.

Adair said residents can still shower and wash dishes and clothes with the water, but not drink it before boiling it.

Coliform is a family of bacteria that can indicate harmful bacteria.