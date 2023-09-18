WinItBack Patriots will be meeting on Thursday, Sept. 21, at Milady Coffeehouse Event Center — East Wing, Sixth Street and Park Avenue, in downtown Fremont.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. Arrive early if you wish to order a sandwich or beverage. Attendees are asked to enter through the south (back) door.

The guest speaker will be Marilyn Asher, president of Nebraskans for Founders' Values.

“Parents are trusting that the Fremont library certifies that pornographic websites are blocked on the library’s website. But are they really? Come to the meeting and see for yourself,” a press release states.

All are welcome, especially parents and grandparents.

WinItBack's mission is to advance and defend God-given liberty by promoting Constitutionally limited government, free markets and fiscal responsibility. Like-minded people or the curious are encouraged to attend. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.