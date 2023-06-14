Nebraska Public Service Commissioner Tim Schram recently announced he will seek re-election in 2024.

He represents District 3, which includes Sarpy, Saunders, and western Douglas County. Schram has a farming background and is a fourth generation Nebraskan currently serving his third term on the PSC and previously was a Sarpy County commissioner.

First elected in 2006, Schram was re-elected in 2012 and 2018 and currently serves as the board's vice chairman. Among his accomplishments, Schram has worked to make broadband access more equitable throughout the state, improved 911 networks and serves on the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, serves as chairman of the Committee on Telecommunications-National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC), the Federal ITRS Advisory Board, and the Task Force on Optimal Public Safety Answering Point Architecture.

Schram is a native of Gretna. Prior to being elected to the Public Service Commission, Schram served on the Sarpy County board of commissioners for 12 years. Schram is married, volunteers time for several organizations including the annual Sarpy County Fair and Rodeo and as an auctioneer for a number of benefits to include the Heart Association, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, Whitetail Unlimited and the National Turkey Federation. He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1986. Schram is a lifelong member of St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Gretna.