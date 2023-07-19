A grand opening and ribbon cutting for the Saunders County district office of Rep. Don Bacon will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, July 21, at 543 N. Linden St. in Wahoo. An open house will be held from 3-5 p.m.

This office provides a central location for Saunders County residents where constituents can stop by to request assistance navigating federal programs such as Social Security, veteran benefits, Medicare or offer feedback over a cup of coffee.

The office will be open on a weekly basis, Tuesday-Thursday from 1-5 p.m. Constituents can RSVP to NE02_Saunders.Eventbrite.com.