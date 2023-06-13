Fremont councilmen to speak at meeting

WinItBack Patriots will be meeting on Thursday, June 15, at Milady Coffeehouse Event Center-East Wing, Sixth Street and Park Avenue, in Fremont.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. (Arrive early if you wish to order a sandwich or beverage). Those attending should enter through the south (back) door.

Fremont City Councilmen Paul Von Behren from Ward 1 and Glen Ellis from Ward 2 will speak at the meeting about issues facing Fremont. They also will answer questions from the public. All are welcome.

WinItBack’s mission is to advance and defend God-given liberty by promoting Constitutionally limited government, free markets and fiscal responsibility. Like-minded people or the curious are encouraged to check out the group. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.

Church plans free movie night

Fremont First United Methodist Church will be hosting a free movie night at 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at John C. Fremont Park, Eighth and Broad streets, in Fremont.

The movie “Ron’s Gone Wrong” (PG) will be shown. Popcorn and water will be provided while supplies last.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

Congressman Flood’s staff to host mobile office hours

The Office of Congressman Mike Flood recently announced that district staff will host mobile office hours in Fremont from 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, 128 E. Sixth St.

During the office hours, district office team members will be available to assist with challenges regarding federal agencies, military academy nominations, scheduling requests and any other needs constituents might encounter.

Congressman Flood maintains permanent offices in Lincoln and in Washington, D.C., Location and contact information for the permanent offices can be found at flood.house.gov.

Anyone with questions may contact Kim Kwapnioski at 202-834-2780, or if you are unable to meet on these dates, you can set up an appointment.