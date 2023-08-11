WinItBack Patriots will be meeting Thursday, Aug. 17, at Milady Coffeehouse Event Center — East Wing, Sixth Street and Park Avenue, in Fremont.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. (Arrive early if you wish to order a sandwich or beverage.) Attendees should enter through the south (back) door.

The guest speaker will be Tiffany Carter. She has been a pioneer in the fight against controversial books that have filtered into our libraries. She will talk about research she’s done, and how to equip concerned citizens to find these books in their school and public libraries, talk about some misconceptions about the American Library Association (ALA), and answer questions.

All are welcome, especially parents and grandparents.

WinItBack’s mission is to advance and defend God-given liberty by promoting Constitutionally limited government, free markets and fiscal responsibility. Like-minded people or the curious are encouraged to attend a meeting.

For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.