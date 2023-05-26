Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WinItBack Patriots will be meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at Milady Coffeehouse Event Center – East Wing, Sixth Street and Park Avenue, in Fremont. Attendees should enter through the south (back) door.

The speaker will be Allie French. French has dedicated her time to community calls to action and serving Nebraskans across the state, which has led her to run for Nebraska Legislature in District 23, just to the south and west of Dodge County. She founded Nebraskans Against Government Overreach, a group she has led for almost five years.

French will talk about her city/county/state involvement and current efforts with the Unicameral and give a brief update of ongoing legislation. She is happy to take questions and delve into any issue people desire. New voices and ears are invited to the conversation. All are welcome.

WinItBack’s mission is to advance and defend God-given liberty by promoting constitutionally limited government, free markets and fiscal responsibility. Like-minded people or the curious are encouraged to come check us out.

For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.