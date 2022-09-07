Governor to attend ribbon-cutting for new CareCorps' LifeHouse apartments

Gov. Pete Ricketts will attend a ribbon-cutting at the Care Corps’ LifeHouse Apartments on Thursday.

The public is invited to the event, which starts at 4 p.m. at the new apartments at 1237 N. L St. in Fremont.

Care Corps’ LifeHouse has just completed 10, two-bedroom and five, three-bedroom units, designed to provide safe, efficient and affordable housing for very low-income families.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development awarded just over $3 million dollars in National Housing Trust Fund to Care Corps, Inc. in February 2019 to build these units. The units will serve households at or below 30% of the area median income.

A short dedication for the new apartments is planned during the ribbon cutting and, for those who wish, an opportunity to tour an apartment.

“While this opportunity provides housing, it also provides a holistic approach to a path to stability, allowing families the opportunity to work with a housing stability case manager to overcome barriers and, ultimately, begin their journey of self-sufficiency,” said Tera Kucera, Care Corps’ LifeHouse’s Chief Executive Officer.

Care Corps’ LifeHouse serves more than 4,000 individuals each year through the emergency shelter, food pantry, six additional supportive housing programs, and intensive prevention and housing stability programs.

In 2021, 67% of those served through the emergency shelter exited to a permanent housing destination. In addition, Care Corps’ LifeHouse prevented 564 individuals from entering homelessness.

“We are excited and thankful to have this additional opportunity to serve and meet the needs of those most vulnerable in our community,” Kucera said.