9-foot-diameter cottonwood tree discovered during levee assessment

It was a really big tree.
With a base that spanned 9 feet across, the huge cottonwood made people standing by it look rather small.
The tree was found during a levee assessment, said Lottie Mitchell, executive assistant, grants coordinator, communications for the City of Fremont.
A major tree removal project has been taking place at a levee southwest of Fremont.
The $233,000 project, which started in July, is expected to be finished by the start of September. The entire tree removal project is being paid for by a Community Development Block Grant through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
Tree removal is part of a planned rehabilitation project for the Fremont, Farmland, Railroad Levee, Mitchell said.
The levee starts between Military Avenue and South Street, runs south, parallel with Ridge Road, then turns east, crosses U.S. Highway 77 and ends at Main Street.
During flooding in March 2019, the levee was breached in two places.
The City of Fremont acquired the levee from the Fremont, Farmland, Railroad Drainage District with the goals of repairing and rehabilitating it.
Mitchell said the city wants to maintain the levee to provide better flood protection for Fremont and the Village of Inglewood.
The first step in rehabilitating the levee is to remove all the trees on the levee at least 15 feet from the base on both sides of the levee.
There are thousands of trees along the sides of the levee.
And one of those trees was the huge cottonwood that was 9 feet in diameter.
A surveyor came to the site and city officials learned the tree was within its property.
“We decided to take it out, because it had been struck by lightning and it was dead,” Mitchell said.
A dead tree starts to rot and the root system decays.
“Water gets down in there and then that’s what circulates under a levee system and washes it out,” she said. “Once we realized this (the tree) was a hazard to the levee, we chose to take it out.”
Midwest Mechanical of Logan, Iowa, is the general contractor. They have partnered with J. Pettiecord, Inc., of Des Moines, Iowa, to do the tree removal.
Pettiecord has been able to use large equipment to remove the other trees.
“This one was so large and there were electric lines and water lines near it so they had their chainsaw professional come,” Mitchell said.
The professional brought a 6-foot-long chainsaw.
It took fewer than 20 minutes to cut down the enormous tree. The tree was cut into smaller pieces, which were loaded into a semi-trailer truck. “They came back and excavated the root ball out and they backfilled it with dirt, so you can’t even tell there was ever a tree there,” Mitchell said.
The tree’s diameter, determined using a tape measure, was amazing.
“We knew it was big, but when you put numbers to it, it’s really impressive,” Mitchell said.
The tree was removed Aug. 11. The tree project is continuing. About 20 percent of the tree removal is left to be completed.
The trees are being hauled to the city’s tree disposal site where they’re being ground into wood chips.
Once trees are removed, the levee will be re-graded and re-seeded with grass to provide erosion control. Midwest Mechanical will do the excavation and erosion control work.
When that’s complete, the city plans to enroll the levee in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers PL-8499, a levee maintenance program. The program provides guidance on maintaining levees once it’s rehabilitated.
Such maintenance includes mowing and walking the levee to look for any new woody vegetation growth or wildlife that has made dens in the levee.
If accepted and if future damage is sustained, the program will pay for 80% of the cost of the repairs and the city would be responsible for the remaining 20%.
The second part of the project involves the repair of the breaches. The city learned last week that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will reimburse the city for 75 percent of the estimated $507,000 cost of the repairs.
