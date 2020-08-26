9-foot-diameter cottonwood tree discovered during levee assessment

The first step in rehabilitating the levee is to remove all the trees on the levee at least 15 feet from the base on both sides of the levee.

There are thousands of trees along the sides of the levee.

And one of those trees was the huge cottonwood that was 9 feet in diameter.

A surveyor came to the site and city officials learned the tree was within its property.

“We decided to take it out, because it had been struck by lightning and it was dead,” Mitchell said.

A dead tree starts to rot and the root system decays.

“Water gets down in there and then that’s what circulates under a levee system and washes it out,” she said. “Once we realized this (the tree) was a hazard to the levee, we chose to take it out.”

Midwest Mechanical of Logan, Iowa, is the general contractor. They have partnered with J. Pettiecord, Inc., of Des Moines, Iowa, to do the tree removal.

Pettiecord has been able to use large equipment to remove the other trees.

“This one was so large and there were electric lines and water lines near it so they had their chainsaw professional come,” Mitchell said.