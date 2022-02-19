Advisory board tours new airport terminal

It was a sneak peek.

Members of the Fremont Municipal Airport’s advisory board along with other guests walked through the new terminal on Friday.

Still under construction, the new building didn’t have the amenities of chairs or curtains, but those taking the tour got a chance to imagine what it will look like in the future.

The Fremont City Council awarded the construction contract for the new terminal to the Omaha-based Ronco Construction for $1.667 million. The $1.7 million project is being constructed entirely through local funding.

Fremont’s new terminal will include a conference room, front area and pilots’ lounge. It also will have three offices available to be rented out.

Dave Goedeken, director of public works for the City of Fremont, said the tenant offices won’t be furnished.

“The tenants will furnish the offices,” he said.

Furniture will be purchased for the pilots’ lounge. That should include a couch, desks and recliners. A conference room will include a table and chairs and podium. An outer office will include a reception desk and other furnishings.

Before the tour of the yet-to-be-completed building, Goedeken shared progress made thus far.

“They’ve got the sheeting that needs to be done on the outside of the building yet,” Goedeken said. “I’m not sure if it’s delivered now or not. It wasn’t here the other day and they’re waiting for that to be delivered so they can install that.”

The interior of the building is basically finished.

“We’re just a week or two from doing final closeout to the building,” Goedeken said. “They have the exterior work to do, the sodding, final grading.”

Goedeken said staff is working with a company regarding furniture selection.

Those taking the tour included advisory board members, Fremont Aviation staff, Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg and Fremont City Councilman Mark Jensen.

Various people taking the tour said while the building looks smaller from the outside, the inside is spacious.

Guests walked through a front area, where light streamed through front windows.

Several proceeded down a hallway to a large conference room, smaller meeting rooms, separate pilots’ lounge and office for Fremont Aviation, the fixed base operator which operates the city owned airport.

The current terminal was built in 1964 and isn’t Americans with Disabilities Accessible (ADA).

Goedeken told the Fremont Tribune that the current terminal will not be torn down, but will be repurposed.

He previously has said the new terminal will be closer to the runway. This location will let staff in the terminal better monitor the runway and be able to see incoming planes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.