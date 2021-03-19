Airport Advisory Committee discusses funding, repairs

The Airport Advisory Committee voted on Friday to recommend that the Fremont City Council authorize a state agency to be the airport’s sponsor to obtain COVID-19 relief funding.
“We’re going to get another $13,000 of operational money for the airport,” said Dave Goedeken, director of public works.
To receive this, the council needs to sign an agreement that would allow the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Aeronautics Division, to act as the airport’s sponsor to receive federal funds through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA Act).
The Federal Aviation Administration received funding after the U.S. Congress passed the economic rescue package, called the CRRSA Act, to help airports in defraying part of the economic damage caused during the pandemic.
Goedeken said the funds can’t be used for new construction, but can be used for maintenance and day-to-day operations.
“Jody’s been back and forth with the state as far as where she can apply the dollars,” he said.
Jody Sanders is director of finance for the City of Fremont.
Fremont’s airport previously received $69,000 in CRRSA Act funds.
Goedeken provided an update on construction of the new airport terminal.
He said the contractor, the Omaha-based Ronco Construction, will come in when the weather is good to start work. He said the company plans to have the project completed by the end of the year.
“I think we’re in good shape on that project. Barring anything unusual, I think we’re pretty well set on that one,” Goedeken said.
Fremont City Council previously awarded the construction contract for the new terminal to Ronco Construction for $1.667 million. The project will be constructed entirely through local funding.
In other business, Goedeken said he spoke with Mark Vyhlidal, superintendent of public services for the city, and that a contractor is expected out in the next two or three weeks to make roof repairs to an aircraft hangar that Taylor & Martin Inc., leases from the city. Repairs are planned for other city owned aircraft hangars.
Goedeken also said he plans to conduct inspections of hangars in May. Tenants will receive letters of notification. They can call the city and set up a time if they wish to be there during the inspection.
The committee discussed various maintenance items.
Committee members Eric Johnson and Alison Adams talked about issues with Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) lights on the runway.
Johnson said PAPIs are lights along the edge of the runway, which guide aircraft in on a prescribed path. Two lights on each end of the runway are out.
“We’ll be coordinating with the FAA and our airport electrician to fix it,” Johnson said.
Jim Kjeldgaard, fixed base operator at the airport, said a stretch of asphalt, called a connector — which runs from the old aircraft parking apron to Taxiway D — has potholes.
“It’s worse than any street in town,” he said.
Kjeldgaard also said the key pad on the north side of the west gate needs repair.
An ice storm downed tree branches near a retention pond on the southeast part of the airport. The tree debris will need to be cleared away.
“It’s quite a mess,” Kjeldgaard said.
Previously, Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton said the area of the airport is about 320 acres. Newton said the city owns the ground on which the airport sits. What’s not used for airport purposes has been leased out for crop production.
“What are we going to do on our farm ground out there this year?” Kjeldgaard asked during Friday’s meeting. “Are we going to try to get some income out of it this year?”
Newton said they’d get a hay cutting.
The airport advisory council meets at 8:15 a.m. the third Friday of each month in the airport terminal. Meetings are open to the public.