Airport Advisory Committee discusses funding, repairs

He said the contractor, the Omaha-based Ronco Construction, will come in when the weather is good to start work. He said the company plans to have the project completed by the end of the year.

“I think we’re in good shape on that project. Barring anything unusual, I think we’re pretty well set on that one,” Goedeken said.

Fremont City Council previously awarded the construction contract for the new terminal to Ronco Construction for $1.667 million. The project will be constructed entirely through local funding.

In other business, Goedeken said he spoke with Mark Vyhlidal, superintendent of public services for the city, and that a contractor is expected out in the next two or three weeks to make roof repairs to an aircraft hangar that Taylor & Martin Inc., leases from the city. Repairs are planned for other city owned aircraft hangars.

Goedeken also said he plans to conduct inspections of hangars in May. Tenants will receive letters of notification. They can call the city and set up a time if they wish to be there during the inspection.

The committee discussed various maintenance items.

Committee members Eric Johnson and Alison Adams talked about issues with Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) lights on the runway.