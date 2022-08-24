Airport Advisory Committee looks at hangar funding options

The City of Fremont could receive more than $4.1 million in federal funds for runway rehabilitation.

Planning for the Fremont Municipal Airport project is expected to start soon with construction not anticipated to begin until at least 2024.

Members of the airport’s advisory committee discussed the project at a recent meeting. They also began talking about forming a committee to look into options for generation of funds to construct a maintenance hangar that could house large aircraft.

Dave Goedeken, director of public works for the City of Fremont, talked about the process involved in planning for runway rehabilitation.

“The project is moving forward,” Goedeken said.

In a letter, Steve Whitton, state airport engineer, said more than $4.1 million in federal dollars will be requested for the project with the city’s portion being approximately $500,000.

The state has instructed the city to first provide a scope of services, which will describe what work the Olsson engineering firm in Lincoln must do to determine the extent of damage and needed repairs.

Goedeken said Olsson will assemble a draft of the scope, which the advisory committee will review.

The scope will need to be sent to the Fremont City Council so it can be approved in time for a Sept. 28 deadline. The council has meetings set for Sept. 13 and 27.

After the scope has been approved by the state, Olsson can work on determining the damage and what work will be needed. The work could involve partial replacement, an asphalt overlay or total reconstruction.

Other deadlines are:

Nov. 28

– Submit 30% of the engineer’s report and preliminary Construction Safety and Phasing Plan (CSPP).

Jan. 28

– Submit 90% of the engineer’s report, plans and CSPP.

April 1

– Open bids for the project.

April 15

– Submit a grant application.

Concrete in portions of the runway has been deteriorating from within due to an adverse chemical reaction. This deterioration has been occurring in multiple sites in Nebraska and other states.

Goedeken also talked about having Olsson look at the possibility of having a grass runway that smaller aircraft could use during the runway rehabilitation project.

Committee members talked about a Fixed Base Operator (FBO) hangar that would be used for maintenance and to house larger aircraft that fly into the airport.

In 2020, Mike Wachal, structural engineer and chief financial officer at Davis Design, said the hangar, minus fees, was estimated to cost $1.6 million.

Committee members have talked for months about ways to generate funds to construct the hangar, which isn’t in the city budget.

During the advisory committee meeting in July, Melissa Diers, executive director of the Fremont Area Community Foundation, talked about opportunities the advisory board could use to raise funds.

“That’s certainly a good resource, but we want to make sure we have all our ducks in a row,” said Jeff Peterson, committee member.

Board member Eric Johnson said Diers suggested getting a committee together to gather information and start planning.

“We could take our existing Airport Layout Plan and start putting some cost estimates together and some justification on the need,” Johnson said.

Goedeken said the FBO building is about 99% designed.

“If the money is there, we’ve got a set of plans to build the building,” Goedeken said.

Advisory committee member Bill Dugan also brought up the idea of having private investors.

He suggested getting investors to come up with $100,000 each with the money being paid back over a 10- or 15-year term with interest. Repayment funds would come from building rental.

Goedeken said former Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton reached out to various entities and private investors already have offered almost $300,000.

Members talked about forming a committee to look into donations and investments.

Goedeken said he suspects the city council would need to approve the committee to look into the funding options.

In other business, Goedeken introduced two new committee members appointed by Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg.

The new advisory board members are Kirk Diers and Dave Mitchell.

Goedeken also talked about finish-up work taking place on the new terminal, including an issue with an air handling unit on a furnace. An incorrect AWOS (Automated Weather Observing System) wire was installed from a box out by a main line into the building.

AWOS continues to function in the old terminal and pilots can get it on their phones.

The airport advisory committee meets at 8:15 a.m. on the third Friday of each month in the current airport terminal at 1203 W. 23rd St. Meetings are open to the public.