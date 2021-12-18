Airport board discusses projects

There’s no room in the inn — if you’re an airplane.

Although Fremont has hotels to house guests who come to the city, it doesn’t have a place to house aircraft that come here from other locations.

The current maintenance hangar at Fremont Municipal Airport is too small to house those aircraft, a concern for people who fly here.

“They don’t want to let their airplanes sit outside because of the weather,” said Jim Kjeldgaard, fixed base operator.

Business owners and other guests don’t want their planes outdoors when hail or other storms occur.

That’s especially true of multi-million dollar corporate jets that bring people to Fremont on business or to look at the city as a company’s future site.

For many months, the airport’s advisory board has been seeking funds to construct a corporate hangar that would house incoming planes and serve as a maintenance hangar where aircraft is inspected and repaired.

The topic came up again Friday morning as the committee reviewed the airport’s Capital Improvement Program plan.

As they’ve sought funds for a corporate hangar, board members questioned plans for a $3.8 million extension of Taxiway A — $383,080 which would come from the city — and suggested a less costly alternative.

The Taxiway A extension is proposed for 2024.

Dave Goedeken, director of public works for the city, said there is no money for airport projects in the city’s Capital Improvement plan for the fiscal years 2021-22 and 2022-23. The council removed airport projects in the budget for those years.

Board members talked about the Taxiway A project during the meeting.

“Taxiway A is not necessary,” said Bill Dugan, board member. “It’s not something we have to have. It’s not a safety issue.”

Taxiway A runs parallel to the runway. The proposed project would extend this taxiway to the south end of the runway.

Dugan wondered if the nearby former runway 1-19 could be rehabilitated as a taxiway instead.

Goedeken said he has talked with Anna Lannin of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Division of Aeronautics, about Taxiway A.

He said they believe if this project were submitted for federal dollars, it could receive anywhere from 90% to 100% in federal funding.

“We would do away with 1-19,” Goedeken said, noting that it needs major improvements to make it viable.

Board member Eric Johnson, however, believes 1-19 could be rehabilitated relatively inexpensively for now.

“The concrete underneath it seems to be in pretty good shape. The asphalt’s shot, obviously,” Johnson said.

Board chairman Bob Steenblock also wondered — if the city didn’t have to come up with the almost $400,000 for its share of the Taxiway A extension — what it would cost to grind down the current asphalt and then apply a new asphalt overlay on 1-19.

“Doesn’t that bring it up to a runway status?” Steenblock asked.

Johnson believes after the 1-19 pavement rehabilitation project is completed the Taxiway A extension could be moved back and funds used for the corporate hangar.

Goedeken said he’d talk with Lannin about their ideas.

In related news about funding, Johnson said Fremont is set to receive $159,000 through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which is providing $15 billion for airport-related projects.

“There’s not a lot of detail on it,” said Johnson, adding he doesn’t know when it will be available.

The Federal Aviation Administration states on its website that funds can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects.

Members also learned the Fremont airport will have $300,000 in entitlement funds from the federal government for future projects. In the past, such funds have been used for local projects like the new aircraft parking apron.

The board reviewed the capital improvement plan which provides an outline of proposed projects for the coming years with estimated costs.

Phase I proposed projects include rehabilitation of a runway section and connecting taxiway slated for 2023. The total estimated cost is $2.3 million. If approved, the federal government would pay more than $2 million. The city’s share would be $230,000.

Goedeken said the Nebraska Department of Transportation sent a pavement assessment team to the airport about a month ago. The team is seeing in Fremont what it’s witnessing across the state — Alkali-Silica Reaction (ASR).

Goedeken told the Tribune this occurs when a chemical in cement reacts to rock particles when it gets wet and crystalizes. The concrete tries to expand and breaks.

“It’s increasing the deterioration more quickly than what they had anticipated so we need to get in there do some rehab on that,” Goedeken said, adding that this is a priority project.

Other proposed Phase I projects are:

The $3.8 million Taxiway A extension project, slated for 2024, which would receive more than $3.4 million in federal funds.

Rehabilitation of the asphalt apron and connecting taxiway slated for 2025 with a total estimated cost of $374,760. Of that, the federal share would be $337,284 with the local share at $37,476.

Johnson expressed concern that a project to update the Airport Layout Plan (ALP), originally slated for 2023, was moved from Phase I to Phase II with a projected 2030 date.

The ALP update is projected to cost $350,000. Of that, $315,000 would come from federal funds while $35,000 would be local cost.

Johnson said the actual approval date of that plan was 1998, although there have been updates.

“But it was never looked at real hard for our future needs, for hangars,” Johnson said. “To me, that’s kind of a critical project, that’s just my opinion, especially with all this potential money coming out and we don’t really have a good plan moving forward, we might be at the back of the pack.”

Kjeldgaard agreed.

“Especially considering local cost would be roughly $35,000 for this $350,000 study. That’s pretty cheap. We do need the airport layout plan updated. The one we’ve got doesn’t even look like the airport we’ve got anymore,” Kjeldgaard said.

Tom Randall, board vice chairman, wondered why the corporate hangar project wasn’t part of the CIP plan.

Goedeken said there’s no funding for it.

“That’s an important thing for the viability of our airport,” Randall said. “From my perspective, the corporate hangar is a very high priority and should be in the process of funding, however we make that happen.”

Work is progressing on the new airport terminal, which will be constructed entirely through local funding. The project is on track for completion by Feb. 1.

In May 2020, the advisory committee discovered that the original plan for an airport terminal and a corporate hangar was over budget, with an estimated cost of $3.6 million.

Mike Wachal, structural engineer and chief financial officer at Davis Design, said the terminal, minus fees, was estimated to cost $1.7 million. The corporate hangar, minus fees, was estimated to cost $1.6 million.

During Friday’s meeting, Goedeken said he stands by the decision to have a corporate hangar, but also shared insights with the advisory board.

“I got kinda taken to the wood shed by the city council when we were doing the design on the corporate hangar,” he said.

Councilmembers wondered why a corporate hangar was needed when a terminal already was going to be built.

“It’s going to be a tough sell when it gets to the city council,” Goedeken said of the corporate hangar.

Goedeken cited other requests that have come before the council, like a new police station, more firefighters and expansion of the fire station and street department shop, along with the need for road work.

At one point, Kjeldgaard wondered if the city could apply for grants for the airport like it has for other projects.

Kjeldgaard also said there is no room to expand the current maintenance hangar.

What’s more, he told the Tribune that the maintenance hangar is about ½ mile from the new terminal.

There is no lounge or other place for people to stay while work is being done on their aircraft.

When planes come in, maintenance crew members will need to leave the hangar to drive people from there to the new terminal. They also will need to leave the hangar to take care of other needs that arise at the terminal if no one is there, along with driving there to use the bathroom since the hangar doesn’t have one.

Kjeldgaard and board members also discussed the need for repairs on smaller, city-owned hangars. Johnson wondered if insurance would pay for some of those repairs.

The airport advisory committee meets at 8:15 a.m. on the third Friday of each month in the current airport terminal at 1203 W. 23rd St. Meetings are open to the public.

