Airport board discusses runway, new terminal

Even as they talked about a new terminal, members of the Fremont Municipal Airport advisory board again shared concerns about a forecast runway shutdown expected to impact business.

Dave Goedeken, director of public works for the City of Fremont, told the board Friday that the new terminal building should be open by April 1 with landscaping completed when weather allows.

Robert Steenblock, board chairman, said an underground sprinkler system is needed. He asked about furniture for the new terminal.

Goedeken said the furniture is on order. Plans are to move furniture from the current terminal to the new one. The old furniture will be exchanged for the new when it comes in.

The new west gate leading to the new terminal should be installed next week.

A centerline stripe on the new parking apron and the approaches to it will be removed because it’s too close to the new terminal.

Last month, board members got a tour inside the new terminal, which includes a conference room, front area and pilots’ lounge. It will have three offices available to be rented out.

The $1.7 million terminal project is being constructed entirely through local funding.

In other business, Steenblock asked whether the former Runway 1-19 could be used when the main runway is shut down due to reconstruction or rehabilitation.

Goedeken said he talked with Anna Lannin of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Division of Aeronautics.

He said Lannin wasn’t very hopeful about the alternative of using the former runway, which the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) decommissioned.

That runway is now a taxiway.

Goedeken said alternatives such as: installing an asphalt overlay or concrete removal and replacement; and using the former Runway 1-19 will be examined in the future.

He pointed out that the city doesn’t have funds from the federal government for the project yet.

In January, board members talked about reconstruction of portions of the runway and a connecting taxiway.

Concrete in these portions has been deteriorating — from within — due to a chemical reaction. This deterioration is occurring at multiple sites in Nebraska and other states.

Removing the concrete and replacing it in portions of Fremont’s runway and taxiway is estimated to cost $7.3 million.

The project will be included in a request for the Congress-passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

Fremont’s project may — or may not — be approved in late summer or early fall.

If approved, it could be a 2023 project.

Board members and Jim Kjeldgaard, president of Fremont Aviation which operates the airport, have estimated that concrete removal and replacement could take nine months.

Not using the runway for this amount of time would seriously impact Fremont Aviation along with other businesses that use the airport, he said.

In February, the board talked about refurbishing deteriorated portions of the runway and taxiway with an asphalt overlay — as opposed to total concrete replacement.

The overlay would be less costly and the runway — and the airport — would be shut down for a few weeks as opposed to several months.

An overlay could cost around $2 million.

“If we do an overlay, there would be no use of the runway during that construction process, but it’s a more accelerated process,” Goedeken said.

During Friday’s meeting, Steenblock asked who would determine whether an overlay was done or if the concrete would be torn out and replaced.

“It will be dependent on what comes back from the study, but from the preliminary information I’ve heard from the guys that inspected it — and from experiences they’re having at other airports — I would not be shocked if they just come back and say it’s tear out and replacement,” Goedeken said.

Goedeken said this same concrete deterioration is occurring on 23rd Street by Menards and the roundabout by St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

He also talked about an airport symposium in which the chemical reaction — called alkali-silica reactivity (ASR) — was discussed.

The concrete surface looked OK, he said, but further investigation showed the concrete was deteriorating from within.

Goedeken said the surface could be sealed, but moisture also is coming from the underneath.

“Sealing the surface is like putting a Band-Aid on a stomachache. It maybe makes you feel better, but it’s — in the long run — not solving it,” Goedeken said.

Eric Johnson, board member, said cement is engineered differently now to help prevent ASR.

As he has at past meetings, Kjeldgaard brought up the impact to the airport.

Kjeldgaard has talked about his income going to zero when the airport is shut down, while his expenses continue.

On Friday, he again mentioned people who rent hangars here.

“What’s the city policy on these people paying rent for hangars that they can’t use?” Kjeldgaard said. “People aren’t going to be very happy.”

Goedeken said he’s first concerned about getting the runway and taxiway fixed while acknowledging that airport fuel sales and business will be affected.

Pilot Ken Cox advocated for the asphalt overlay.

The City of Fremont recently installed an asphalt overlay on Bell Street.

Airport advisory board meetings start at 8:15 a.m. the third Friday of each month in the current terminal, 1203 W. 23rd St., Fremont. Meetings are open to the public.

