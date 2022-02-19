Airport board discusses runway repair options

Members of the Fremont Municipal Airport’s advisory board talked about refurbishing deteriorated portions of a runway with an asphalt overlay — as opposed to total replacement — when they met Friday morning.

The overlay would be less costly and result in the runway and — thus the airport — being shut down less time, a few weeks as opposed to an estimated three months or longer.

Board members learned in January about a plan for reconstruction of a portion of the runway and a portion of a connecting taxiway. The cost was estimated at $7.3 million if a total replacement of sections in these portions was required.

Dave Goedeken, director of public works for the City of Fremont, said the project will be included in a request for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

That project may — or may not — be approved in late summer or the fall.

If approved, it could be a 2023 project.

Eric Johnson, board member, estimated the work might shut the runway down for 90 days.

Jim Kjeldgaard, president of Fremont Aviation, which operates the airport, estimated an even longer time.

“The last time they did runway stuff out here, it was nine months,” Kjeldgaard said.

Goedeken said at Friday’s meeting that he’s been talking with state officials about the runway and taxiway rehabilitation.

“Once we get the go-ahead to get started on this, we do the initial study, we will look at all different options,” Goedeken said.

After a pavement analysis, state officials will make recommendations of types of repairs, such as:

Rehabilitation;

Total removal and replacement;

An asphalt overlay.

“During the rehab process there will be limited use of the runway or possibly no use of the runway,” Goedeken said. “If we do an overlay, there would be no use of the runway during that construction process but it’s a more accelerated process.”

An overlay could cost around $2 million, compared to reconstruction costs of $7.3 million – or at the recent meeting – estimated by board members at $8 million.

The board discussed in January that a portion of the runway is showing signs of severe alkali-silica reactivity (ASR).

So is a portion of connecting taxiway and parallel taxiway pavement.

During Friday’s meeting, Bob Matlock, senior vice president of Thiele Geotech Inc., of Omaha shared insights. Geotech is doing the reconstruction for the runway at Offutt Air Force Base.

Matlock explained that ASR occurs when alkali in the cement reacts with the silica in the sand/gravel and forms a gel.

That gel expands from within the concrete and deteriorates it.

Matlock said ASR can be combatted, especially if the sand/gravel in the mixture can be reduced.

It’s combatted by blended cements with 5% to 10% more limestone or a calcite clay that reduce some of the reactivity.

The rest is mitigated through Class F fly ash or ground granulated blast furnace slag.

Kjeldgaard asked if asphalt overlay would extend the life of the deteriorating concrete and if problems would remain.

“You’re kind of covering it and prolonging it,” Matlock said. “It will still continue to deteriorate.”

Matlock cited the example of Dodge Street in Omaha from about 156th to 168th or 180th.

That portion of roadway was having ARS issues. Deteriorated portions were milled off (top layer of payment is removed) and a new layer of asphalt was installed.

“You’re capping it,” Matlock said. “You’re not getting moisture from above.”

But moisture will still come up through the bottom.

“It buys you 10 or 12 years,” Matlock said. “It’s a quality product, but you’re prolonging the inevitable. Eventually, you’ll end up having to do full reconstruction.”

Steenblock noted that the cost of an overlay would be a fraction of the cost of total reconstruction.

Matlock also noted that in 10 years, the airport could mill off the runway and install new asphalt.

An asphalt overlay would take less time — three weeks instead of months.

Goedeken noted that the City of Fremont recently installed an asphalt overlay on Bell Street.

“If you would have torn up Bell Street — that would have been one or two construction seasons — and all those abutting property owners are seriously impacted,” he said.

By contrast, the asphalt overlay project took maybe 1 ½ months from start to finish and most of the time was spent doing concrete repair of sidewalks and curb repair.

“When they actually come in and do the asphalt, it’s basically a matter of days,” Goedeken said.

Goedeken noted a cost factor.

“When I first started doing this, we were paying about $25 a ton for asphalt in a former city,” he said.

Now, it’s $85 or $90 a ton.

“I’m not against asphalt,” Goedeken said. “I think it’s a great process just for the sheer fact that you’re not destroying somebody’s business for three months or longer.”

Kjeldgaard stressed the impact closing the airport would have on his business.

“These FAA people, their income don’t go to zero and that’s what that (shutting it done during construction) would do to this airport,” Kjeldgaard said. “My insurance is going to go on no matter what. All my overhead is going to go on. Zero income. That’s pretty hard to cut it.”

Board members also have previously discussed how a closed airport would affect other businesses as well.

Steenblock asked if former Runway 1-19 could be used during the time of closure.

Johnson said the former runway doesn’t meet FAA safety standards and trying to file to reopen it would involve years for the FAA to evaluate it.

Goedeken said state officials plan to meet with the Federal Aviation Administration in May and would get a good idea of funds-granted projects.

An official announcement of 2023 projects would be made in the late summer or fall of 2022.

“If it’s granted to us, we would start designing right after that and hope to do it in ’23, at the earliest, but I guess it depends on how schedules work out,” Goedeken said.

The airport advisory board meets at 8:15 a.m. the third Friday of each month in the terminal, 1203 W. 23rd St., Fremont.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.