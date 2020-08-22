Airport board talks about progress

Work on an aircraft parking apron is progressing at Fremont Municipal Airport and so are plans for a new terminal.
Members of the airport advisory committee learned more details about these projects along with the airport’s financial status when they met Friday morning.
Thomas Dowse, project manager for Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc., of Kansas City, Missouri, said work on the aircraft parking apron is set to be complete by Sept. 21 and plans are to finish under budget.
Parking apron paving is expected to start next week.
“They’re moving right along,” Dowse said. “When it starts to get some aircraft on it, it will really look sharp.”
Dave Goedeken, director of public works for the City of Fremont, also noticed progress made on the project.
“If you’ve been around to the runway side of the apron you can see the draining is all finished, the lighting is all finished … It’s really looking good out there,” he said.
Construction of the $2.45 million aircraft parking apron began in the spring.
A Federal Aviation Administration grant will pay for 90 percent of the project with the city funding the rest.
Dowse said the overall project encompasses about 9,600 square yards.
Goedeken and city utility personnel recently met with Davis Design, Inc., of Lincoln, the architect for a new airport terminal. They talked about bringing gas, electrical and other lines to building.
Before that, Goedeken met with the firm about the new terminal’s design.
“They’re moving right along with their design of the building,” Goedeken said.
He mentioned that this design is the least costly of four options presented during a special meeting on July 29.
In May, the advisory committee discovered that the original plan for a new airport terminal and Fixed Base Operator hangar was over budget, with an estimated cost of $3.6 million.
Goedeken said the City of Fremont has $2.2 million budgeted for the project.
That won’t cover both the costs of the terminal and FBO hangar, said Mike Wachal, structural engineer and chief financial officer at Davis Design.
Wachal said the terminal, minus fees, was estimated to cost $1.7 million. The FBO hangar, minus fees, was estimated to cost $1.6 million.
In June, the Fremont City Council approved the architectural services agreement for the project, pushing it into its second phase of development.
This phase takes the approved schematic site and floor plan of the terminal building and FBO hangar and prepares final construction documents and cost estimates.
Plans include a scaled-down version of the terminal and hangar.
Goedeken said the architect thinks the project for the terminal could go out for bid in January.
He said the architect recommended giving a presentation to the committee when the plans are about 60 percent complete.
Goedeken also said he spoke to Anna Lannin, planning and programming division manager of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Division of Aeronautics.
Lannin had suggestions regarding the location of the future vehicle parking lot.
The current design shows the vehicle parking lot next to the new terminal and adjacent to the aircraft parking apron.
Lannin recommended moving the vehicle parking lot farther back from the aircraft parking apron to reserve space for future expansion either of the apron or another building next to the terminal.
Making that extra space could prevent having to tear out part of the parking lot to construct another building in the future.
Goedeken, however, noted that committee members talked about wanting to have a vehicle parking lot situated so people could pull up and walk from it right into the terminal.
An alternative could include having a lot where most of the parking is set back away from the terminal, while still having some parking in front of the building.
Another idea would be to have gravel in a certain area for parking. Removing the gravel to make way for expansion wouldn’t cost much.
Goedeken said the architect can present different options about where the parking lot could be and how it could look during an upcoming presentation to the committee.
Committee member Bill Dugan re-emphasized the idea of having the vehicle parking lot next to the terminal.
“I think you want the majority of your parking next to the terminal,” Dugan said. “Nothing grates me more in a rain storm than to have to park a half a block away from the terminal.”
Meanwhile, Goedeken said people are noticing the work taking place on the aircraft parking apron.
“We’re getting compliments, people driving by and seeing the apron. They’ve read a lot about it. They’ve heard a lot about it through the (city) council, through the Zoom meetings and what’s in the newspaper,” Goedeken said. “…I think in 30 days it will look way different than it does even today and it looks good today.”
Goedeken also said Lannin noted that NDOT is pleased that the airport is proceeding with its plan for a terminal and that the aircraft parking apron is almost complete.
In other business, Goedeken said the city has been granted a $750,000 loan through the Nebraska Department of Aeronautics.
Goedeken and advisory committee member Eric Johnson presented a loan application for assistance in constructing an FOB hangar at the airport.
In previous meetings, Johnson said other airports take advantage of NDOT’s Division of Aeronautics’ Revolving Hangar Loan Program. This is an interest-free loan for 10 to 15 years to be paid back at 70 percent of the eligible cost. The cities come up with 30 percent.
“Once it’s awarded, the city and airport’s really not obligated until you sign the contract with them,” Johnson said previously.
Goedeken said the loan application is good until next July.
“We have to have the monies committed by July 2021 or the money just reverts back,” he said. “We’ll know well in advance what the standpoint of the city council will be on that.”
Fremont City Council member Susan Jacobus said at the June council meeting that there had been no discussion of an FBO building when airport renovation was listed among 2017 projects or thereafter.
“I will agree with (Jacobus), the FBO was not part of the initial discussion and truly if there’s no money to do the FBO, the FBO has been told that there will be no FBO,” said Fremont Mayor Scott Getzschman at that meeting.
Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton previously pointed out the need for private funding and a capital campaign for construction of the FBO hangar.
Meeting business also included a brief review of the airport’s financial status from 2016 through the 2020 preliminary figures as of July 31.
Preliminary figures list the 2020 total revenues at $713,213 and the total expenditures at $732,075.
Grant revenues are listed at $564,782. Among the expenditures is $549,504 for infrastructure.
Goedeken pointed out, however, that the city hasn’t yet received the 90 percent of the funding from the state for the aircraft parking apron.
“So we’re funding up front,” he said. “Ultimately our outlay for the apron is basically $250,000 because we pay 10 percent of that $2.4 million,” he said. “So when that all balances out—that money will be put back in. It will probably take about a year after we go through all the audits and receive all the money.”
The budgets from last year through next year will have carry over from the construction so it will make the expenditure side look higher.
“Once we get to where we balance that out again it will be back to normal operations,” he said.
Board member Tom Randall asked about funding related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fremont’s airport received $69,000 in CARES Act funds. The funds come from the federal government as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief & Economic Security Act.
Goedeken said these funds can’t be used for maintenance or airport expansion, but can be for operations and labor. He will look into more information about this funding.
Also during the meeting, Goedeken said city staff will conduct the annual inspections of city-owned aircraft hangars to make sure they don’t contain items that shouldn’t be stored in them. This is for the protection of the city and other hangar tenants.
The hangar tenants will be sent a letter and can set up a time to be present during the inspections.
