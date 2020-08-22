Airport board talks about progress

Another idea would be to have gravel in a certain area for parking. Removing the gravel to make way for expansion wouldn’t cost much.

Goedeken said the architect can present different options about where the parking lot could be and how it could look during an upcoming presentation to the committee.

Committee member Bill Dugan re-emphasized the idea of having the vehicle parking lot next to the terminal.

“I think you want the majority of your parking next to the terminal,” Dugan said. “Nothing grates me more in a rain storm than to have to park a half a block away from the terminal.”

Meanwhile, Goedeken said people are noticing the work taking place on the aircraft parking apron.

“We’re getting compliments, people driving by and seeing the apron. They’ve read a lot about it. They’ve heard a lot about it through the (city) council, through the Zoom meetings and what’s in the newspaper,” Goedeken said. “…I think in 30 days it will look way different than it does even today and it looks good today.”

Goedeken also said Lannin noted that NDOT is pleased that the airport is proceeding with its plan for a terminal and that the aircraft parking apron is almost complete.