Airport board talks about repairs, furnishings

Pavement repairs, taxiway signage and furnishings for the new terminal were discussed when the Fremont Municipal Airport advisory committee met Friday.

Eric Johnson, board member, pointed out some small depressions in the new aircraft parking apron that need to be repaired. Joints in between concrete panels also need to be fixed in some isolated areas.

Johnson told the Tribune this isn’t uncommon, but needs to be addressed while the construction portion of the project remains under warranty.

The Federal Aviation Administration is funding 90% of the $2.345 million parking apron. The city’s 10% share is $234,500.

Johnson also said due to freeze-thaw cycles during the years, some crumbling has occurred in isolated areas in existing pavement on the north taxiway. Concrete panels need to be removed and replaced.

Robert Steenblock, board chairman, asked about a strip of dirt, about 5 feet wide, between the new access road to the hangars and an existing ramp.

The dirt strip needs concrete pavement.

Dave Goedeken, director of public works for the City of Fremont, said the street department would handle the project, which won’t take place this fall.

Jim Kjeldgaard, fixed base operator at the airport, said a snow fence then will need to be put into place before inclement weather arises to keep people from getting stuck in mud and to prevent damage from occurring to snow-pushing vehicles.

“My suggestion is if it (the paving project) doesn’t get done this fall, they need to put a fence across there, because you’re going to have somebody pushing snow and they’re going to hit a blade on that other concrete on the road, because it’s higher than the ramp,” Kjeldgaard said. “It needs something in there, because otherwise they’re going to be stuck in the mud or tearing up a blade or the cement.”

Board member Alison Adams talked about the need for directional signs on taxiways.

Johnson told the Tribune that the airport has about five taxiways, some of which need signs to guide pilots to the terminal and fueling areas.

Pilots unfamiliar with the airport might find themselves in a hard place to turn an airplane around, he said.

Safety also is considered.

“When you’re a pilot and you’re flying into an airport you’re not familiar with, you can actually taxi down wrong taxiways in places and it causes confusion and you can even cause confusion where you meet another airplane on the taxiway,” Johnson said.

During the meeting, Goedeken talked about gaining funding for the signs.

“At one time, we thought we could include it with the terminal building (project) or with the apron and then the State said no,” he said.

Adams wondered if federal COVID funds could be used.

Goedeken said those funds can’t be used for improvements or maintenance, but he doesn’t think the signs fall into these categories and COVID funding might be able to be used for the signs.

Adams said the need for signage could be considered a safety issue.

Board members discussed construction of the new airport terminal set for completion on Feb. 1.

The Fremont City Council awarded the construction contract for the new terminal to the Omaha-based Ronco Construction for $1.667 million. The $1.7 million project will be constructed entirely through local funding.

“We’re going to start looking at furniture so anybody that has any ideas or taste, I would certainly welcome help,” Goedeken said.

Goedeken said furniture is included in the airport terminal budget. The terminal will include a conference room, front area and pilots’ lounge.

“In the pilots’ lounge make sure those chairs are comfortable, because they sleep in there,” said Dave Monke, board member.

Goedeken said he’s envisioning a couple of recliners.

Board member Bill Dugan inquired about having an interior designer, indicating to that person how much money is budgeted for the project. Steenblock said he believes a local designer could be contacted.

In other business, the board talked about land at the airport where the city has planted grass, intending to receive funds from a crop raised on that ground. Recently, however, a farmer came to cut the grass for hay, but there wasn’t enough to cut.

“They need to go in there and seed more into it or tear it up and start over, because what we’ve got is nothing and we’ve lost out on income for two or three years now,” Kjeldgaard said.

Goedeken acknowledged the situation.

“I know it’s awfully weedy,” he said.

Goedeken talked about having the street department mow that area and board members talked about the possibility of planting alfalfa in the future. Alfalfa has been planted there in the past.

The advisory committee meets at 8:15 a.m. on the third Friday of each month at the airport, 1203 W. 23rd St. Meetings are open to the public.

