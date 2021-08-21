Airport committee discusses hangar and funding

Goedeken talked with Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton.

“We didn’t see any way we were going to have a contract in hand to build the FBO and/or hangars,” Goedeken said.

Committee member Dave Monke asked if having this loan application expire would hurt future opportunities to have an application accepted in the future.

In discussion with Lannin, Goedeken said the board that approves these applications wouldn’t look favorably on a second application being allowed to expire, but letting it expire only once should be all right.

Committee Chairman Robert Steenblock asked Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg, who was at Friday’s meeting, if the city would have any funds for the FBO hangar.

“At this point, the terminal building is in progress right now, so we need to see some progress on that and get a building up,” Spellerberg said.

Spellerberg expressed support for the airport, which he said is an important part of Fremont. He encouraged committee members to come to a city council meeting to provide education about the airport’s economic impact and what is needed.

After Cox shared his example of the $6 million aircraft sitting outside, Spellerberg shared other needs.