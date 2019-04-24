Airport Advisory Committee members talked about plans for a new parking apron during a recent meeting.
Plans are in the works for construction of a new airport terminal and also an aircraft parking apron.
The current terminal, built in 1964, needs new heating and air conditioning systems and other upgrades.
Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton has said the current apron is worn out and needs to be expanded to accommodate more activity and larger planes.
Bob Crain, project manager of aviation services of Burns McDonnell in Kansas City, Mo., also has told the Fremont City Council that the Federal Aviation Administration would like to see the new apron in place before a new terminal is constructed.
During the meeting, Dave Goedeken, Fremont’s director of public works, provided an update on the project. He said Burns McDonnell has had contractors, who’ve done survey work and soil testing for terminal and apron.
“Now, they’re working on the design for the pavement area for the terminal apron,” he told the Tribune. “Our goal is to have plans finished up by the end of June and open bids in August and award a contract for it.”
The committee also recommended the adoption of a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) program. Cities must comply with certain rules to obtain federal dollars. One of those is a DBE.
Goedeken said a certain percentage of the project must be awarded to minority-owned businesses or those owned by someone with a disability or the entity must have striven to do so.
“We didn’t have a program in place so this is the adoption of that program. The board voted to recommend that the city council approve the draft we were given by the state,” he said.
The draft has a nondiscrimination requirement. The requirement states that the city and airport are never to discriminate against anyone in any connection with the award and performance of any contract on the basis of race, color, sex or national origin.
Newton would serve as the DBE liaison officer.
In other business, city staff will conduct inspections of city-owned hangars, looking to see what repairs might need to be made.
The airport advisory council meets at 8:15 a.m. the third Friday of each month in the airport terminal.