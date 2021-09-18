Airport committee hears about building progress

Construction of a new airport terminal is progressing with a Feb. 1 completion date.
Members of the Fremont Municipal Airport advisory committee talked about the terminal when they met Friday morning.
Steel building components for the new terminal arrived Tuesday afternoon.
“I went by yesterday and they were putting steel up. That process is moving on,” said Dave Goedeken, director of public works for the City of Fremont.
The Fremont City Council awarded the construction contract for the new terminal to the Omaha-based Ronco Construction for $1.667 million. The $1.7 million project will be constructed entirely through local funding.
Goedeken said there was a delay of a couple of weeks in getting the building components.
“That’s just the story of construction this year. It seems like everything is in short supply,” he said.
The completion date was changed from Jan. 1 to Feb. 1, due to the delay.
Goedeken said the company has until mid-March 2022 to complete the project.
Data from a report by the engineering consultant Burns & McDonnell states that the current terminal was built in 1962. The facility needs new heating and air conditioning systems and other upgrades.
It lacks Americans with Disabilities (ADA)-compliant access and amenities. Goedeken told the Fremont Tribune that the current terminal will not be torn down, but will be repurposed.
In other business, Goedeken talked about the 2020 aircraft parking apron project.
Although the aircraft parking apron project has been completed for some time, a final acceptance will be needed at the next Fremont City Council meeting.
The Federal Aviation Administration is funding 90% of the $2.345 million parking apron. The city’s 10% share is $234,500.
During the meeting, Goedeken outlined project costs.
The total final construction cost was $1,788,752.88. The engineering cost was $549,878.97. A final estimate isn’t yet available from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, division of aeronautics, but their administrative cost is estimated at about $6,900.
In June, Goedeken said the aircraft parking apron project came in under budget.
The airport advisory committee meets at 8:15 a.m. on the third Friday of each month at Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St., in Fremont. Meetings are open to the public.