Airport committee hears about building progress

Construction of a new airport terminal is progressing with a Feb. 1 completion date.

Members of the Fremont Municipal Airport advisory committee talked about the terminal when they met Friday morning.

Steel building components for the new terminal arrived Tuesday afternoon.

“I went by yesterday and they were putting steel up. That process is moving on,” said Dave Goedeken, director of public works for the City of Fremont.

The Fremont City Council awarded the construction contract for the new terminal to the Omaha-based Ronco Construction for $1.667 million. The $1.7 million project will be constructed entirely through local funding.

Goedeken said there was a delay of a couple of weeks in getting the building components.

“That’s just the story of construction this year. It seems like everything is in short supply,” he said.

The completion date was changed from Jan. 1 to Feb. 1, due to the delay.

Goedeken said the company has until mid-March 2022 to complete the project.

