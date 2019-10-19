Plans continue to roll along for a new terminal and aircraft parking apron at Fremont Municipal Airport.
Members of the Airport Advisory Committee talked about these plans during their Friday morning meeting.
Dave Goedeken, the city’s director of public works, said he’s been mailing documents to the project’s consultant, Burns & McDonnell, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Nebraska Department of Aeronautics.
“We’re working with Davis Design to get them under a contract for the architectural design work of the actual building. That will be the next step to get the building under design so that we can initiate the construction as well,” Goedeken said.
The terminal will be entirely city-funded.
Board member Eric Johnson asked if Davis could provide schematic layouts of the building.
“I think it would be good to start definitely planning that now,” Johnson said.
Goedeken said he will have design representatives come to the committee meetings.
“I really want everyone involved in the conceptual design and even location. The location’s fairly well set, but some things might work better than others,” Goedeken said.
Committee Chairman Robert Steenblock asked about getting a maintenance shop.
Goedeken said the project scope is focused on construction of a terminal and car parking lot.
“As part of that process, we can scope out where would be the best place for a shop,” Goedeken said.
He also mentioned the parking apron.
The Fremont City Council previously recommended awarding the parking apron project to M.E. Collins for $2.2 million, Goedeken told the Tribune. The project was forwarded to the Federal Aviation Administration and Nebraska Department of Aeronautics for consent.
Including engineering and testing costs, the parking apron’s total cost will be $2.45 million. An FAA grant will pay for 90 percent of the project, including the engineering work done so far.
The city’s share will be approximately $250,000, Goedeken told the committee Friday.
Goedeken also said the Automated Weather Observing System (AWOS) has been relocated and is fully functional. The AWOS provides continuous reports on airport weather conditions.
The AWOS was moved from the east to the west side of the runway on the airport grounds. The committee previously voted to recommend the move, because the proposed terminal site would conflict with the weather observation system’s effectiveness.
“Have you noticed the AWOS is coming in a lot stronger now?” Johnson asked fellow committee members. “I flew in the other day and I got it 30 miles out.”
Goedeken noted that a communication line was replaced.
In other business, committee member Bill Dugan asked if former Runway 1-19, which has become a taxiway, could be cleaned up.
Goedeken previously told the Tribune that asphalt on the taxiway is starting to deteriorate.
Grass can be seen growing up through the cracks in the taxiway.
During the meeting, Goedeken said he could have a vacuum sweeper run over the taxiway to help clean it up.
Dugan wondered if the taxiway could be seal-coated.
Jim Kjeldgaard, fixed-base operator at the airport, said he recalls when the FAA wanted Runway 1-19 to be eliminated and didn’t want to spend funds on it, but seemed more willing to help when it was turned into a taxiway.
Steenblock suggested reminding the FAA about the taxiway and Johnson wondered if overlaying the taxiway was in the budget. Goedeken thought that was part of a future capital improvement plan.
Goedeken also said seal-coating is about a 24-hour process.
“They put it down and then it needs to set for a certain period of time,” Goedeken said.
“As busy as we’re getting with all the jet traffic, we can hardly take much down time,” Kjeldgaard noted.
Steenblock suspected that seal-coating wouldn’t occur this fall. Goedeken agreed, noting that the weather needs to be warm.
During the September meeting, pilot Ken Cox talked to the committee about unwanted birds at the airport.
Birds, such as geese, can pose hazards at airports by being on runways or when hit by planes during takeoff or landings.
Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton, also a pilot, addressed the concern last month.
“We’ve had turkey vultures all summer out here and that’s dangerous,” Newton told the Tribune. “And those geese are just too tame. They’re a problem.”
After Friday’s meeting, the Tribune learned the situation is being addressed.
“The game warden came out and gave us a special permit so we can harvest 15 geese between now and the start of the year,” Kjeldgaard said.
But Kjeldgaard also said the game warden hung an effigy (a rough model) of a bird on a windsock at the airport.
And the geese and turkey vultures have not been seen.
The effigy is intended to work similarly to a scarecrow to ward off birds.
“Hopefully, it’s working,” Kjeldgaard said.