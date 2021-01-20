Airport committee OKs Capital Improvement Plan

An airport Capital Improvement Plan got a green light recently.
Airport upgrades — including a taxiway extension and other projects — are part of the CIP, which went before the Fremont Airport Advisory Committee last week.
The committee voted to send the long-range plan — necessary for receiving federal funds — ahead for approval to the Fremont City Council, scheduled to meet Jan. 26. From there, it will go to the state.
Anna Lannin of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Division of Aeronautics, in Lincoln prepares the plan each year.
Dave Goedeken and Eric Johnson reviewed the recent CIP, before bringing it to the committee.
Goedeken is director of public works for the City of Fremont. Johnson is an advisory committee member and vice president of Kirkham Michael Consulting Engineers.
During the committee meeting, Goedeken said an extension for Taxiway A, which runs parallel to the runway, is listed as a federal funds-assisted project for 2025 on the CIP.
Goedeken said this project has been approved by the Federal Aviation Administration and NDOT’s, Division of Aeronautics, and has been listed as a potential project for COVID-19 funding.
“We’re waiting for the monies to be allocated on that one, so the year of that project is up in the air,” Goedeken said.
The Taxiway A extension project is listed as costing more than $3.8 million. Federal funds would cover $3,447,720 of the cost with the local share being $383,080.
Other projects on the CIP include an Airport Layout Plan update with feasibility study with a cost of $350,000.
Of that, federal funds would cover $315,000 with the city covering $35,000.
The local airport is slated to have $150,000 in federal funds in October 2021.
By definition, an ALP shows existing facilities and planned development of an airport and Johnson previously has said the FAA looks at an ALP like a bible for the airport.
While funds for the ALP aren’t available right now, Johnson said officials from NDOT’s aeronautics division want them to get started on the ALP.
He said with the agreement of the committee and Fremont City Council that work could begin on getting the project in line.
“That usually takes about a good six months to a year just to get through the consultant selection and some of those other details, where you’re not really spending any funds, but — at least — when those funds get back in our account, we’ll be ready for that project,” Johnson said.
Included with the ALP, an airport Geographic Information System (GIS) survey has been requested.
Johnson said this survey allows for detailed aerial mapping going out 10 miles from each end of the runway to cover instrument approach corridors.
Various projects listed in the CIP — which will not be federally funded — include the new airport terminal building, which will be locally funded.
Long-range projects in the not-funded portion of the CIP for the year 2025 include:
- Rehabilitate existing east parking apron, currently in use in front of the existing terminal, $335,000.
- Apron expansion to the west. Goedeken said this involves a project of completing an area between former Runway 1-19, which has become a taxiway, and T-hangars at the airport, $620,000. “At one point in time, we showed filling that all in as kind of an airplane parking area,” Goedeken said.
- Apron expansion to the east, $365,000. This involves somewhat of the same project, Goedeken said.
A project slated for 2032, listed as expanding auto parking is planned at $36,750.
In other business, Goedeken said plans for construction of the new airport terminal are progressing. The Fremont City Council awarded the construction contract for the terminal project to Omaha-based Ronco Construction in November.
Goedeken said the contractor is reviewing the contract. Ronco is looking at construction in the spring and is ordering materials.
During the airport advisory committee meeting, Jim Kjeldgaard asked where fuel trucks would be parked when the move is made to the new terminal. Johnson said the State Fire Marshal would require that the fuel trucks would be 50 feet away from the building.
Goedeken also said during the meeting that he, along with Jim and his son Greg Kjeldgaard of Fremont Aviation, met with Davis Design, Inc., of Lincoln, about the Forward Base Operator hangar project.
In May 2020, advisory committee members learned an original plan that included an airport terminal and an FBO hangar was over budget at a combined cost of $3.6 million.
Mike Wachal, structural engineer and chief financial officer for Davis Design, has said the terminal, minus fees, was estimated to cost $1.7 million. The FBO hangar, minus fees, was estimated to cost $1.6 million.
Since the $2.2 million that the city has budgeted won’t cover the cost of both projects, Wachal suggested the committee focus on the terminal building, while still having a design for the FBO hangar.
“These two buildings — the FBO hangar and the terminal building — are very connected,” Wachal said. “So you really should be designing them at the same time so you’re not spending money that you shouldn’t be, because you didn’t properly plan for both buildings at the same time.”
Goedeken said at the recent meeting with Davis Design that the Kjeldgaards had many questions about specifics inside the FBO.
Davis Design is going ahead with an FBO hangar design.
“Right now, the actual construction is kind of on hold until we acquire the monies to build it, but we would like to get the design work on that pretty well wrapped up,” Goedeken said.
Advisory board members have discussed having a fundraising committee for the FBO hangar project.
Committee member Jennifer Weiss-Assman asked why the FBO wasn’t included in the CIP and Goedeken said it could be added to the “not-funded-at-this-time” category.
“Is it something that’s more important than the Taxiway A extension?” she asked.
Goedeken said aeronautics department and FAA probably would say “no.”
“They like runways, they like lights and electronics, things like that,” Goedeken said. “We found those things out as we were doing the terminal project. The FAA and the Department of Aeronautics were much more interested in our (aircraft parking apron) than they were in the terminal and the FBO. It’s just a function of what they do.”
Johnson agreed these agencies prioritize runway and taxiway rehabilitation, before they’d consider looking at an FBO project.
Committee members have stressed the importance of having an FBO hangar for a shop and working space for Fremont Aviation, which provides aircraft maintenance and fuel. The hangar also is needed for aircraft storage.
Johnson told the Tribune that a few years ago, a corporate jet flew in for business and landed on the Fremont airport’s runway. An ice storm occurred and the jet froze to the aircraft parking apron, because there wasn’t a big enough hangar to store it.
“It was here for a week before they could get it thawed out,” Johnson said.
If there had been a hangar that could have housed the jet, it could have left the airport the next day, Johnson said, adding that such situations aren’t good for the community.
“Those corporate jets are here doing quite a lot of big business in the community,” he said.