Airport committee OKs Capital Improvement Plan

The Taxiway A extension project is listed as costing more than $3.8 million. Federal funds would cover $3,447,720 of the cost with the local share being $383,080.

Other projects on the CIP include an Airport Layout Plan update with feasibility study with a cost of $350,000.

Of that, federal funds would cover $315,000 with the city covering $35,000.

The local airport is slated to have $150,000 in federal funds in October 2021.

By definition, an ALP shows existing facilities and planned development of an airport and Johnson previously has said the FAA looks at an ALP like a bible for the airport.

While funds for the ALP aren’t available right now, Johnson said officials from NDOT’s aeronautics division want them to get started on the ALP.

He said with the agreement of the committee and Fremont City Council that work could begin on getting the project in line.

“That usually takes about a good six months to a year just to get through the consultant selection and some of those other details, where you’re not really spending any funds, but — at least — when those funds get back in our account, we’ll be ready for that project,” Johnson said.