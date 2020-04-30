Airport committee plans special meeting Friday

The Fremont Airport Advisory Committee will have a special 8:15 a.m. meeting Friday to review the design plan for a new terminal.
“They can give it their final blessing or make changes and then we can take it to the city council in May for approval to move forward,” said Dave Goedeken, director of public works for the City of Fremont.
In March, representatives from Davis Design, Inc., in Lincoln presented a plan for a new terminal building and a Fixed Base Operator hanger, where work on aircraft will take place. Committee members made recommendations and representatives continued working on the plans.
Committee members reviewed the changes during their April 17 meeting.
Goedeken said members determined a site for the new terminal on the airport grounds and made recommendations for the building’s interior.
He said the new terminal will be sited on the southeast corner of the new aircraft parking apron. This location will provide visual access of the runway and the parking apron. A parking lot for cars will be situated north of the terminal.
Work is in progress on the new parking apron next to the runway.
Currently, aircraft must take a taxiway to get from the runway to the terminal. The new terminal and apron area will be right off of the current runway.
Goedeken said the terminal project’s cost will be discussed during Friday’s meeting.
“That (the cost) dictates how much we can do,” Goedeken said. “We don’t necessarily have a number right at the moment.”
Goedeken said he knows of no plans to tear down the current airport terminal, built in the 1960s.
“The building needs work, but the building is sound. It will be repurposed for other uses. It wouldn’t be a prudent move to tear the building down,” he said.
The next city council meeting is set for May 12.
Due to the coronavirus and restrictions of groups of 10 or fewer people, airport advisory committee meetings, which are open to the public, take place via teleconference.
Plans for a new terminal have been in the works for years.
A 2018 terminal area master plan for the airport lists a variety of plants, stores and offices making use of the airport.
Businesses listed in that plan include: HyVee Food Store; Costco; Walmart; Menards; Taylor & Martin; ADM; 3M; Fremont Beef; and Oil Gear.
