Airport committee plans special meeting Friday

The Fremont Airport Advisory Committee will have a special 8:15 a.m. meeting Friday to review the design plan for a new terminal.

“They can give it their final blessing or make changes and then we can take it to the city council in May for approval to move forward,” said Dave Goedeken, director of public works for the City of Fremont.

In March, representatives from Davis Design, Inc., in Lincoln presented a plan for a new terminal building and a Fixed Base Operator hanger, where work on aircraft will take place. Committee members made recommendations and representatives continued working on the plans.

Committee members reviewed the changes during their April 17 meeting.

Goedeken said members determined a site for the new terminal on the airport grounds and made recommendations for the building’s interior.

He said the new terminal will be sited on the southeast corner of the new aircraft parking apron. This location will provide visual access of the runway and the parking apron. A parking lot for cars will be situated north of the terminal.

Work is in progress on the new parking apron next to the runway.