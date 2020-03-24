Airport committee studies options for terminal

The Fremont Airport Advisory Committee looked at preliminary plans for a new terminal and Forward Operating Base during its recent meeting.
Members selected the second of two options proposed by representatives of Davis Design in Lincoln and made recommendations regarding alterations to that plan.
The members discussed various ideas ranging from office and restroom locations to the size of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) hangar where work on aircraft would take place.
The estimated $1.9 million cost would include the terminal and adjoining hangar.
Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton also provided photographs of airport terminals in Ames, Iowa, and Blair.
Using committee recommendations, Davis Design representatives plan to continue working on the terminal and FOB floor and site plans.
During the meeting, committee members also discussed having a wall where donors to the project could be recognized.
The Option 2 floor plan for a 70-foot-long by 45-foot-wide terminal includes space for five offices, a 26-person meeting room, reception area and lounge, restrooms, a separate pilots’ lounge, along with storage area. The 130-foot-long by 120-foot-wide FOB hangar would be large enough to house a Gulf Stream 500 business jet with an approximately 90-foot wingspan.
Local businesses fly these types of aircraft into the airport. The FOB hangar would be between 20 to 35 feet tall.
Advisory committee member Bill Dugan questioned the meeting room size and the need for five offices in the preliminary terminal and FOB plan.
The proposed 799-square-foot meeting room would seat 26 people and include cabinets and space for a flight simulator.
Michael Wachel, structural engineer and chief financial officer at Davis, said three of the offices are in the proposed terminal building—the same number as the current terminal. The other two offices are in the FOB building.
Dugan also expressed concerns about Option 1—the first plan examined by committee members.
In Option 1, the terminal and FOB adjoin a 60-stall auto parking lot, but not the aircraft parking apron.
Dugan questioned having the terminal away from the aircraft parking apron whereby individuals would have to walk from it and through a vehicle parking lot to reach the terminal—something less than desirable, especially in bad weather.
He questioned why storage and a maintenance hangar would be away from the parking apron—where if an aircraft needed assistance it would have to take a taxiway to reach the hangar.
Committee chairman Robert Steenblock said Option 2 offers good access to aircraft parking apron.
“In my opinion, Option 2 is, by far, better than Option 1,” Steenblock said.
In this second option, the terminal would lie alongside the aircraft parking apron and the FOB would be behind the terminal.
Committee member Eric Johnson also said he likes Option 2. He recommended moving the terminal and FOB in a more northwesterly direction.
That way, the terminal would border with even more of the aircraft parking apron, while still abutting the car and truck parking lot.
Unlike Option 1, the design layout in this second option would allow for terminal expansion in the future.
Regarding the inside of the terminal, committee member Jennifer Weiss-Assmann said she preferred a more open look.
“It looks really boxed in,” she said.
Weiss-Assmann asked if the conference room needed to be walled in and inquired about the possibility of a kitchenette.
“There wouldn’t be a lot of privacy for meetings if we don’t have the walls there, I’m afraid,” Steenblock said. “We get a lot of walk-in traffic. I think it does need to be walled in.”
Members discussed whether a lounge for pilots should be near a separate one for passengers or back by the FOB.
Steenblock noted that having the pilots’ lounge away from the other one was good because pilots may need to get caught up on work or take a nap.
“If it’s up in the front, it’s going to be noisier,” Steenblock said.
Dayna Hock, architectural engineer with Davis Design, asked if the pilots’ lounge needed window access. Committee members talked about that and the importance of making sure the reception area has a window.
Hock also said the reception area could include a kitchenette look.
As for the three offices, Hock said she understood that two would be rented out and a third was for the terminal itself.
Steenblock suggested that one office could be used for car rental and wouldn’t need to be as large as the others.
It was suggested that one of the offices could be removed and replaced by the kitchenette area that would adjoin the passengers’ lounge.
The two other offices and storage space were drawn into the F.O.B. area.
Steenblock indicated that Jim Kjeldgaard, the fixed base operator, said one of those offices could be removed and the storage area expanded into that space.
Also in the drawing are a men’s and a women’s restroom situated at the end of the terminal.
Committee vice chairman and pilot Tom Randall recommended, however, that the restrooms be located closer to the lobby for passengers’ convenience.
Johnson talked about having a unisex bathroom in the FOB hanger for mechanics and other people working in that area as opposed to the terminal.
Members noted that the FOB does need to have a good-sized hangar.
“Planes aren’t going to get smaller in the future,” Randall said.
Committee members saw photographs of the spacious Ames airport terminal, which cost $3.4 million to build.
They also saw photos of the Blair airport, which is a two-story building.
Depending on the size of a building, however, a two-story structure may be required to have an elevator, which Wachel said could cost $100,000 to $125,000.
Wachel recommended spending money on active floor space all on the same level.
Newton expressed his appreciation for the committee’s involvement.
“The airport board was quite engaged in helping with the new layout as well as with the design of the terminal,” Newton told the Tribune. “Nice to have that much expertise at our disposal.”
The airport advisory committee meets at 8:15 a.m. on the third Friday of each month. This month, members met with designers and city officials via teleconference due to the coronavirus recommendations that no more than 10 people meet in person in one gathering.
